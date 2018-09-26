Oil & Gas Industry Initiatives and Professional Development Insights Power the 16th Women's Global Leadership Conference in Energy

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering change, improving efficiencies, super basins and successful collaborations are among the powerful topics fueling the 16th Women's Global Leadership Conference (WGLC) in Energy Oct. 29-30 in Houston.

More than 800 women in the international oil and gas industry are expected to attend as the industry rebounds and new possibilities surface in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors.

"The agenda this year focuses on professional development, industry trends and new ways of thinking as women advance their leadership role in the oil and gas industry," said Susan Ganz, Advisory Committee Chair for WGLC. "We have packed technical industry information with practical career-building initiatives and advice for a motivating and inspiring two-day conference."

Presented by Gulf Energy Information, WGLC marks 16 years as the leading oil and gas industry event for women. Keynote presentations, panel discussions and career-specific speed networking sessions will provide opportunities for delegates to hear from industry leaders, learn new skills, ask questions and connect with other professionals.

Several keynote addresses highlight the conference and will be delivered by: Denise Hamilton, Founder and CEO of WatchHerWork; Tayba Al Hashemi, CEO of Al Yasat Petroleum Operations Company; Lyn Beaty, Senior Vice President of Finance for Halliburton; and Leslie Shockley Beyer, President of Petroleum Equipment & Services Association (PESA).

In addition, delegates will hear about the MARC Initiative. MARC (Men Advocating Real Change) is an initiative of Catalyst, the leading nonprofit organization expanding opportunities for women and business.

"The timing is excellent for this year's conference," said John Royall, President and CEO of Gulf Energy Information. "No doubt the fall in oil prices transformed the global oil and gas industry and this is a time of transition. Conference delegates will hear about business partnerships and changes that are taking place as the industry continues its recovery."

Registration is under way for the 16th Women's Global Leadership Conference in Energy to be held Oct. 29-30 at the Royal Sonesta Hotel Houston, 2222 W. Loop South in the Galleria area. For more information and to register visit www.WGLConference.com.

About the Women's Global Leadership Conference

The mission of the Women's Global Leadership Conference is to provide a global gathering for women leaders to meet and discuss issues surrounding leadership in the energy industry. Targeted specifically to matters of female leadership, the conference strives to provide meaningful discussion on all aspects of responsible stewardship ranging from energy security and geopolitics to personal career development. It was created by Gulf Energy Information and an advisory board representing women and men across the oil and gas industry.

