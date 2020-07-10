Oil India : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 10.07.2020

 Debris Removal: It has been pouring heavily at site. Cutting of substructure of the drilling rig started with the help of Magna Bar from yesterday. Debris removal activities are being carried out since morning today.

 Deluge Water Supply: All arrangement for deluge water supply completed. All three ONGC CMT Pumps and OIL CMT Pump No.3 are in operation. OIL CMT pump#01 & #02 are also ready for delivery. Arrangement for connecting 2 Nos Flexible hose (laid over natural water body from delivery header of OIL CMT Pump No: 1&2) to the distribution manifold and from Distribution manifold to the Monitors at entrance gate is in progress.

Pump Station No.2 at the river bank is inundated with river water.