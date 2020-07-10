Oil India : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 10.07.2020

Press Release
Blowout in Gas Well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, Tinsukia
10 July 2020
Environmental Impact Assessment
Environmental Impact Assessment by M/s ERM: Environmental Impact Assessment by M/s ERM is in progress. Air quality monitoring was carried out in Baghjan and Guijan area on 09-07-2020, while noise level monitoring was carried out in Guijan side.
TERI Study on Air Quality & Noise Level: Sample collection for monitoring of air quality and noise level is in progress for analysis.
TERI study on Bioremediation of Sludge: Debris clearance as a part of site preparation for bio remediation job is being carried out along the roadside from the blow out well towards Maguri Beel.
CSIR-NEIST Seismological Study: Recording is in progress for seismological study in the vicinity of Baghjan-5 well.
Preparation for Capping the Well:
Debris Removal: It has been pouring heavily at site. Cutting of substructure of the drilling rig started with the help of Magna Bar from yesterday. Debris removal activities are being carried out since morning today.
Deluge Water Supply: All arrangement for deluge water supply completed. All three ONGC CMT Pumps and OIL CMT Pump No.3 are in operation. OIL CMT pump#01 & #02 are also ready for delivery. Arrangement for connecting 2 Nos Flexible hose (laid over natural water body from delivery header of OIL CMT Pump No: 1&2) to the distribution manifold and from Distribution manifold to the Monitors at entrance gate is in progress.
Pump Station No.2 at the river bank is inundated with river water.
Transferring of debris from Debris Lay Down Area: 7 loads of debris have been transferred from Debris lay Down Area at site to Duliajan yesterday.
Civil work at Site: Civil works are continuously being carried out for regular maintenance and specific requirement.
Transferring equipment/material to the site: Arrangement for transferring BOP Stack for well capping operation is in progress. Other equipment and materials are being transferred depending on requirement and site condition.
Servicing of Equipment at OIL's CMT Yard/ Engineering Workshop: Unitization for one set of engine and high discharge water pump is completed and will be transferred to the site depending on site requirement. Based on site requirement, servicing of other equipment and fabrication jobs are being carried out at OIL's Workshop.
Relief and Rehabilitation
Surveys for Assessment of damage for compensation by the committee constituted by
District Administration are in progress. Damage assessment for 532 families completed in Doomdooma Circle and 628 families in Tinsukia Circle till 09-07-2020. Total number of families assessed till 09-07-2020 is 1160.
Law and Order/Bandhs/Blockades etc.
Continued Blockade resulting in loss of Oil & Gas Production: Blockade still continues at Baghjan EPS since afternoon hours of 7th July, 2020 severely affecting OIL's oil & gas production. OIL has already lost 1076 MT of Crude Oil and 3.92 MMSCM of Natural Gas from these highly producing wells in 3 days since afternoon of 07-07-2020.
Blockade in Drilling and Workover Rig: Operation of drilling and workover activities are also blocked in 3 drilling locations and 2 workover locations.
Impact on Oil/Gas Production due to Protests
Due to stoppage/blockades, there was production loss of 452 MT of Crude Oil and 1.51
MMSCM of Natural Gas as reported on 09-07-2020. Operations were disrupted in 11 Oil wells & 05 gas wells. Cumulative production loss since 27th May, 2020 due to bandhs and blockades: 10408 MT Crude oil, 15.88 MMSCM of natural gas.
Water Pump Station #02 at Dangori River Bank
Submerged with Flood Water
Repairing of well plinth
Enclosure with Exothermic Arrangement
