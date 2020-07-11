Oil India : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 11.07.2020

 Debris Removal: Once again the site at Baghjan has been inundated with flood water. All connecting roads are submerged in flood water restricting all vehicular movements. Debris Laydown Area including approach road is submerged too. Working area at Blowout well site, water pump station #02 at river bank are all flooded with water. Water level at Pump station#01 has risen considerably. One of the barges is rocking under the influence of heavy water currents.

Keeping in view of the above and considering the safety aspects, activities at site has been suspended till the time of reporting today. Only Security and Fire Personnel are at site.