Oil India : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 11.07.2020

Blowout in Gas Well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, Tinsukia
11 July 2020
Environmental Impact Assessment
Environmental Impact Assessment by M/s ERM: Environmental Impact Assessment by M/s ERM is in progress. Air quality monitoring and noise level were carried out in Baghjan and Guijan area on 10.07.2020. As a part of ecological survey, team from M/s ERM had discussion with Divisional Forest Officer, Tinsukia Wildlife Division yesterday. All onsite environmental monitoring viz. air, noise, soil, groundwater, surface water, sediment for pre-well capping operation has been completed.
TERI Study on Air Quality & Noise Level: Recording of data at already installed analysers is in progress.
TERI study on Bioremediation of Sludge: Fresh flood and incessant rain is hampering the site preparation activities of bioremediation process of affected areas.
CSIR-NEIST Seismological Study: Recording is in progress for seismological study in the vicinity of Baghjan-5 well.
Preparation for Capping the Well
Debris Removal: Once again the site at Baghjan has been inundated with flood water. All connecting roads are submerged in flood water restricting all vehicular movements. Debris Laydown Area including approach road is submerged too. Working area at Blowout well site, water pump station #02 at river bank are all flooded with water. Water level at Pump station#01 has risen considerably. One of the barges is rocking under the influence of heavy water currents.
Keeping in view of the above and considering the safety aspects, activities at site has been suspended till the time of reporting today. Only Security and Fire Personnel are at site.
Transferring equipment/material to the site: BOP Stack for well capping operation reached site yesterday. Other equipment and materials could not be transferred due to flood water.
Servicing of Equipment at OIL's CMT Yard/ Engineering Workshop: Servicing of other equipment and fabrication jobs are being carried out at OIL's Workshop based on requirement.
Relief and Rehabilitation
Law and Order/Bandhs/Blockades etc.
Blockade at EPS Baghjan Continues: Blockade still continues at Baghjan EPS since afternoon hours of 7th July, 2020 and all wells connected to the EPS are still shut-in resulting in considerable losses in oil & gas production. OIL has already lost 1660 MT of Crude Oil and 5.42 MMSCM of Natural Gas from these highly producing wells in last 4 days since afternoon of 07-07-2020.
Blockades in Drilling and Work Over Locations Continue: Blockade at 3 drilling locations and 2 workover locations still continues.
Impact on Oil/Gas Production due to Protests
Due to stoppage/blockades, there was production loss of 452 MT of Crude Oil and 1.51 MMSCM of Natural Gas as reported on 10-07-2020. Operations were disrupted in 11 Oil wells & 05 gas wells. Cumulative production loss since 27th May, 2020 due to bandhs and blockades: 10860 MT Crude oil, 17.39 MMSCM of natural gas
Any other
Flood at Baghjan and Rising Water Level at Dangori River: River Brahmaputra is flowing above danger mark and the same water is reverse flowing in Maguri Beel and flooding Baghjan area. Both the roads to site are submerged in water. Heavy rainfall in last few days led to rising water level at Dangori River, the source of Water Deluge System for Debris Removal Operation. Steps are being taken for safety.
Assistance from Indian Army: Indian Army's support was taken yesterday for placing some of their materials on the well plinth for further strengthening of the same for ease of movement of heavy vehicles at site.
Water Inundated Well Site
Water Inundated Roads
