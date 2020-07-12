Oil India : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 12.07.2020

Blowout in Gas Well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, Tinsukia
12 July 2020
Environmental Impact Assessment
Environmental Impact Assessment by M/s ERM: Environmental Impact Assessment by M/s ERM is in progress. As a part of the study, the team held discussion with local ecological experts on 11.07.2020. The study will be continued till one week beyond the date of capping the well successfully.
TERI Study on Air Quality & Noise Level: Sample collection for monitoring of air quality and noise level for analysis is in progress.
TERI study on Bioremediation of Sludge: Fresh flood and incessant rain is hampering the site preparation activities of bioremediation process of affected areas.
progress for seismological study in the
Preparation for Capping the Well
Debris Removal: Severe flood condition in Baghjan area continues to halt operations at site. Debris removal activity could not be resumed till the time of reporting. A technical team comprising of OIL and Alert professionals is visiting the site today to assess and draw the next course of action plan keeping in view overall safety of men and material. All team members and their crew are kept at standby at Duliajan for further advice. Approach road to site, equipment staging area and debris lay down area are all still submerged in flood water. Only security and fire personnel are stationed at the site.
Pump Station #01 & #02 at River bank: Both the pump stations at Dangori River Bank are submerged in water. Steps are being taken for safety.
Relief and Rehabilitation
As reported earlier, due to flood, people of Relief Camp from Guijan High School have been shifted to a Government Building at Padumoni.
Total number of families assessed of damage for compensation in Tinsukia and Doomdooma Circle till yesterday is 1285.
Law and Order/Bandhs/Blockades etc.
Blockade at EPS Baghjan Continues: Blockade still continues at Baghjan EPS since afternoon hours of 7th July, 2020 and 12 nos. of oil wells connected to the EPS are still shut-in resulting in loss of 2112 MT of Crude Oil and 6.93 MMSCM of Natural Gas in last 5 days.
Blockades in Drilling and Work Over Locations Continue: Blockade at 3 drilling locations and 2 work over locations still continues.
Impact on Oil/Gas Production due to Protests
Due to stoppage/blockades, there was production loss of 452 MT of Crude Oil and 1.51 MMSCM of Natural Gas as reported on 11-07-2020. Operations were disrupted in 11 Oil wells & 05 gas wells. Cumulative production loss since 27th May, 2020 due to bandhs and blockades: 11312 MT Crude oil, 18.90 MMSCM of natural gas.
Any other
