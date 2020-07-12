Oil India : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 12.07.2020

 Debris Removal: Severe flood condition in Baghjan area continues to halt operations at site. Debris removal activity could not be resumed till the time of reporting. A technical team comprising of OIL and Alert professionals is visiting the site today to assess and draw the next course of action plan keeping in view overall safety of men and material. All team members and their crew are kept at standby at Duliajan for further advice. Approach road to site, equipment staging area and debris lay down area are all still submerged in flood water. Only security and fire personnel are stationed at the site.