Oil India : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 18.07.2020

Press Release

Blowout in Gas Well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, Tinsukia

18 July 2020

Environmental Impact Assessment

Environmental Impact Assessment by M/s ERM: ERM Team conducted consultation with local fishery experts and carried out ecological survey in Maguri Beel area yesterday. With this, M/s ERM has completed their Impact Assessment prior to Capping of the well. Next phase of impact assessment will be conducted after the Capping operation is completed.

TERI study on Bioremediation of Sludge : Site preparation for bio remediation along the roadside from Kaliapani Bridge to Baghjan village is being carried out.

CSIR-NEIST Seismological Study : Recording is in progress for seismological study in the vicinity of Baghjan-5 well.

: Recording is in progress for seismological study in the vicinity of Baghjan-5 well. IIT- Guwahati Study on Thermal Mapping & Sonic Measurement : Study on thermal

mapping is being carried out by IIT -Guwahati team in affected areas. The team carried out thermal mapping in Dhelakhat, Limbuguri, Maguri MotapungBeel and Natun Gaon area yesterday.

Preparation for Capping the Well:

Excavation of Cellar: Excavation of the Cellar for ramp is almost complete. De-watering of the excavated trench is being continued continually. One additional header was fabricated at workshop last night to expedite de-watering.

Steel shuttering placement: Due to caving-in of earth on both the sides of the ramp, steel shuttering material is planned to be placed today. All related activities are being carried out on war footing.

Water Deluge System: All 8 water pumps at River Bank for delivery of water from river to 2 water reservoirs at site and 6 high discharge fire monitor pumps at site for water spraying from the water reservoir to the well head are in working condition. Both the water reservoirs are being filled up periodically as per requirement.

All 8 water pumps at River Bank for delivery of water from river to 2 water reservoirs at site and 6 high discharge fire monitor pumps at site for water spraying from the water reservoir to the well head are in working condition. Both the water reservoirs are being filled up periodically as per requirement.

Civil work at site: Development of approach road in front of well to Debris area and Debris area is being carried out immediately based on damage.

Relief and Rehabilitation

Survey for Damage Assessment : Survey job for assessment of damage for compensation in both Tinsukia and Doomdooma Circle is in progress. 69 more families were surveyed in Tinsukia Circle on 17.07.2020. Total number of families surveyed till 17.07.2020 both combined in Tinsukia and Doomdooma Circle is 1722.

Law and Order/Bandhs/Blockades etc.