Oil India : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 18.07.2020

Press Release
Blowout in Gas Well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, Tinsukia
18 July 2020
Environmental Impact Assessment
-
Environmental Impact Assessment by M/s ERM: ERM Team conducted consultation with local fishery experts and carried out ecological survey in Maguri Beel area yesterday. With this, M/s ERM has completed their Impact Assessment prior to Capping of the well. Next phase of impact assessment will be conducted after the Capping operation is completed.
-
TERI study on Bioremediation of Sludge: Site preparation for bio remediation along the roadside from Kaliapani Bridge to Baghjan village is being carried out.
-
CSIR-NEISTSeismological Study: Recording is in progress for seismological study in the vicinity of Baghjan-5 well.
-
IIT- Guwahati Study on Thermal Mapping & Sonic Measurement: Study on thermal
mapping is being carried out by IIT -Guwahati team in affected areas. The team carried out thermal mapping in Dhelakhat, Limbuguri, Maguri MotapungBeel and Natun Gaon area yesterday.
Preparation for Capping the Well:
-
Excavation of Cellar: Excavation of the Cellar for ramp is almost complete. De-watering of the excavated trench is being continued continually. One additional header was fabricated at workshop last night to expedite de-watering.
-
Steel shuttering placement: Due to caving-in of earth on both the sides of the ramp, steel shuttering material is planned to be placed today. All related activities are being carried out on war footing.
-
Water Deluge System: All 8 water pumps at River Bank for delivery of water from river to 2 water reservoirs at site and 6 high discharge fire monitor pumps at site
-
for water spraying from the water reservoir to the well head are in working condition. Both the water reservoirs are being filled up periodically as per requirement.
-
Civil work at site: Development of approach road in front of well to Debris area and Debris area is being carried out immediately based on damage.
Relief and Rehabilitation
-
Survey for Damage Assessment: Survey job for assessment of damage for compensation in both Tinsukia and Doomdooma Circle is in progress. 69 more families were surveyed in Tinsukia Circle on 17.07.2020. Total number of families surveyed till 17.07.2020 both combined in Tinsukia and Doomdooma Circle is 1722.
Law and Order/Bandhs/Blockades etc.
-
Blockade at EPS Baghjan Continues: Blockade still continues at Baghjan EPS since 07- 07-2020. Due to the blockade, 4 gas wells and 8 oil wells under Baghjan EPS are shut in since 07-07-2020. 2 more oil wells connected to Baghjan EPS were closed since 15-07- 2020. As a result, approx. 1.5-1.6 MMSCMD gas has gone out from the grid which ultimately
led to curtailment of gas supply to all consumers. Additionally, there is a daily oil production loss to the tune of around 500 KL from these wells. The cumulative loss is 4743MT of Crude Oil and 16.00 MMSCM of Natural Gas in last 11days.
-
Blockades in Drilling and Work Over Locations Continue: Blockade at two drilling locations and three workover locations still continue since the beginning of June, 2020.
Impact on Oil/Gas Production due to Protests
-
Due to stoppage/blockades, there was production loss of 437 MT of Crude Oil and 1.57 MMSCM of Natural Gas as reported on 17-07-2020. Operations were disrupted in 14 Oil wells & 05 gas wells. Cumulative production loss since 27th May, 2020 due to bandhs and blockades: 13943 MT Crude oil, 27.97 MMSCM of natural gas.
*************************************
Excavation for Ramp adjacent to the Cellar
Fabricated Header for dewatering of Ramp by Turbo pump
Disclaimer
Oil India Limited published this content on 18 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2020 15:55:08 UTC