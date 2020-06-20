Log in
Oil India : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 20.06.2020

06/20/2020 | 12:52pm EDT

Press Release

Blowout in Gas Well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, Tinsukia District, Assam

20 June 2020

A tripartite meeting is underway at Office of DC, Tinsukia today amongst Baghjan Gaon Milanjyoti Yuva Sangha, District Administration and OIL to resolve the blockade issue. The meeting is being attended by Shri Bhaskar Pegu, DC, Tinsukia, Shri Siladitya Chetia, SP, Tinsukia, Shri Sushil Chandra Mishra, CMD, OIL, Shri Biswajit Roy, Director (HR&BD), Shri Pankaj Kumar Goswami, Director (Operations) and other senior officials from OIL.

Environmental Impact Assessment

  • Environmental Impact Assessment: Environment Impact Assessment study is in progress by M/s ERM India Pvt. Limited, to carry out the Environment & Ecological survey within the vicinity of BGN#5 including Dibru-Saikhowa National Park & Maguri-Motapung Beel.

  • TERI Study on Air quality & Noise level: TERI has installed all units for Particular Matter, SOx, NOx and noise level measurement in and around Baghjan Blowout well and regular monitoring has begun from all installed units.

  • TERI study on Bioremediation of sludge: Joint inspection & assessment by TERI and OIL team is in progress in land area and water bodies including the area near Maguri Motapung bridge due to the blowout incident.

  • CSIR-NEIST Seismological study: Installation of equipment at site near blowout well completed. Installation of all other equipment is in progress and expected to be completed today. Trial data acquisition started.

Preparation for Capping the Well

  • A team from M/s ALERT is visiting the well site to assess the site preparation for capping the well.

  • Inspection/Testing of Equipment: Testing of Athey Wagon (equipment for fighting oil field fire) and Bull Dozer are completed. Testing of assembled Blow Out Preventer (BOP) is in progress and assembling of well capping stack is in progress. Testing of other equipment mobilized from ONGC is in progress by expert team of M/s. Alert, Singapore at OIL CMT Yard and Equipment Yard in association with CMT-ONGC team and OIL technical team.

  • Mobilization of Tested Equipment at Site: Mobilization of tested equipment/machineries/auxiliaries from OIL CMT and Equipment Yard to the well site is underway.

  • Construction of Bailey Bridge by Indian Army: Construction of Bailey Bridge over the nearby pond is in progress.

Relief and Rehabilitation

  • Survey for Assessment of damage for compensation by the committee constituted by District Administration is in progress.

Law and Order/Bandhs/Blockades

  • Work at site was affected yesterday due to blockade at Baghjan EPS. Working personnel could come out of the EPS only at around 7.30PM at night yesterday.

  • Police forces are deployed at site by the District Administration with assistance from Army.

Impact on Oil/Gas Production

  • Due to stoppage/blockades, there was production loss of 585 MT of Crude Oil and 0.64 MMSCM of Natural Gas as reported on 19-06-2020. Operations were disrupted in 30 Oil wells and 5 gas wells. Cumulative production loss since 27th May, 2020 due to bandhs and blockades: 7627 MT Crude oil, 9.87 MMSCM of natural gas.

Any other Issues

  • Hon'ble Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas & Minister of Steel conducted a VC Meeting yesterday evening with CMD and Directors of OIL on the issue of continued blockades that is severely hampering the progress of work at site.

Survey by Committee constituted by District Administration on Assessment of Damage by

Blowout

Disclaimer

Oil India Limited published this content on 20 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2020 16:51:01 UTC
