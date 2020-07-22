Oil India : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 20.07.2020

Press Release
Blowout in Gas Well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, Tinsukia
20 July 2020
Environmental Impact Assessment
-
Environmental Impact Assessment by M/s ERM: Impact Assessment study prior to Capping of well is completed. Next phase of study to be conducted post Capping operation.
-
TERI study on Bioremediation of Sludge: Incessant rain and flood in the area along the roadside from Kaliapani Bridge to Baghjan village is affecting the progress of site preparation for bio remediation job.
-
CSIR-NEISTSeismological Study: Recording is in progress for seismological study in the vicinity of Baghjan-5 well.
-
IIT- Guwahati Study on Thermal Mapping & Sonic Measurement: Measurement of sound emanated from the blowout well for study is planned from today.
Preparation for Capping the Well
-
Excavation of Cellar and other related activities: Consequent to the blockade/barricade staged by protestors on 18.07.2020 and tense condition prevailing in the area, site work hampered due to restriction in crew movement on 19.07.2020 as per advice of District Administration. All crew members from OIL, ONGC, Alert & Schlumberger reached site today morning for well capping operations after receipt of clearance from District Administration.
Relief and Rehabilitation
-
Survey for Damage Assessment: Survey job for assessment of damage for compensation in both Tinsukia and Doomdooma Circle is in progress. Total number of families surveyed till 18.07.2020 both combined in Tinsukia and Doomdooma Circle is 1751.
Law and Order/Bandhs/Blockades etc.
-
Stoppage of Oil/Gas Wells of Baghjan EPS Continues: 14 numbers of oil & gas wells under Baghjan EPS are shut in since 07-07-2020. As a result, approx. 1.5-1.6 MMSCMD gas has gone out from the grid which ultimately led to curtailment of gas supply to all consumers. Additionally, there is a daily oil production loss to the tune of around 500 KL from these wells. The cumulative loss is 5627 MT of Crude Oil and 19.24 MMSCM of Natural Gas in last 13 days.
-
Blockades in Drilling and Work Over Locations Continue: Blockade at two drilling locations and three work over locations still continues since the beginning of June, 2020.
Impact on Oil/Gas Production due to Protests
-
Due to stoppage/blockades, there was production loss of 442 MT of Crude Oil and 1.62 MMSCM of Natural Gas as reported on 19-07-2020. Operations were disrupted in 14 Oil wells & 05 gas wells. Cumulative production loss since 27th May, 2020 due to bandhs and blockades: 14827 MT Crude oil, 31.21 MMSCM of natural gas.