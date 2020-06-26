Oil India : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 21.06.2020

Blowout in Gas Well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, Tinsukia District, Assam

21 June 2020

After the tripartite meeting held at DC-Tinsukia's office yesterday, all shut in producing oil/gas wells under Baghjan EPS, which were stopped by protesters, had been opened between 7 PM and 8 PM and started flowing.

However, drilling and workover operations in 5 more areas, which are outside Baghjan area, are still stopped/blocked by protesters, viz. two (02) numbers of Drilling locations and four (04) numbers of Workover.

Pollution Control Board, Assam (PCBA) served a Closure Notice directing OIL to close down all the production as well as Drilling operations of all installations of Baghjan Oilfield forthwith. Now OIL is intending to file a Writ Petition before the Hon'ble Gauhati High Court challenging the order passed by PCBA.

Environmental Impact Assessment

 Environmental Impact Assessment: Environment Impact Assessment study is in progress

 TERI Study on Air quality & Noise level: Regular monitoring of air quality and noise level is continuing at all installed units of TERI equipment.

 TERI study on Bioremediation of Sludge: Joint inspection & assessment by TERI and OIL team is in progress in land area and water bodies including the area near Maguri Motapung bridge due to the blowout incident.

 CSIR-NEIST Seismological study: Recording of data at installed stations is in progress.

Preparation for Capping the Well

 Mobilization of Tested Equipment at Site: Placed the second unit of the Air Compressor at site to start the CMT pump engine. Transportation of tested equipment/machineries/auxiliaries from OIL CMT and Equipment Yard to the well site is underway.

 Construction of Bailey Bridge by Indian Army: 90% job of construction of Bailey Bridge over the nearby pond is completed.

 Water Reservoir @12000 KL: Digging of reservoir is completed. Connection of filling line from Dangori River to reservoir is also completed. Civil work to raise the boundary of the reservoir in progress to prevent overflow. Progress hampered due to rain.

 Development of Debris laydown/Kill Pump Area/ Temporary Workshop: Civil works are in progress for development of debris laydown and kill pump area. Development of an area for temporary workshop facility near Baghjan EPS is in progress.

Relief and Rehabilitation

 Survey for Assessment of damage for compensation by the committee constituted by District Administration is in progress.

 One of the relief camp inmates who was referred to OIL Hospital on 18-06-2020 with complaints of prolonged fever, cough, decreased appetite and severe weakness, expired on 20-06-2020 due to chronic Respiratory Track Infection with Sepsis and Sputum +ve Pulmonary Tuberculosis.

