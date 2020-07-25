Oil India : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 25.07.2020

Press Release
Blowout in Gas Well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, Tinsukia
25 July 2020
Environmental Impact Assessment
-
Environmental Impact Assessment by M/s ERM: Environment Monitoring by M/s ERM has been completed prior to Capping of well. Post Capping environment monitoring will be carried out.
-
TERI Study on Air Quality & Noise Level: Recording of data at already installed analysers is in progress. Sample collection for monitoring of air quality and noise level for analysis is also being carried out.
-
TERI study on Bioremediation of Sludge: The first phase of sample collection jointly by OIL & TERI team prior to bio remediation job has been started from today along the road side from Notun Gaon area to Baghjan blow out well site.
-
CSIR-NEISTSeismological Study: Seismological recording carried out by CSIR-NEIST has been completed. Data is being analysed for submission of final report. Other Geo- Physical monitoring is being continued by CSIR- NEIST.
-
IIT- Guwahati Study on Thermal Mapping & Sonic Measurement: Data collections by IIT- G Team for thermal imaging and sound measurement at required areas have been completed. Interpretation of the data will be carried out using specialized software at IIT Guwahati and the report will be submitted soon.
Preparation for Capping the Well
-
Final Preparation for Capping Operation: Activities at site has commenced since today morning. Modifications of the smoke stack have been completed and placed on the well head today.
-
Final Preparation for Killing Operation: After inspection of the well head and the technical discussion, it is planned to bring some changes in the composition of Well Killing fluid and arrangement for the same has been carried out on war footing.
-
Other Fabrication Job: Fabrication jobs as per the requirement are being carried out at site Workshop facility.
-
Water Deluge System: All six numbers of High Discharge CMT Water Pumps are operational at site for spraying water to the well head during the operation. Total 8 nos. of water pumps are available for filling both the water reservoirs periodically.
Relief and Rehabilitation
-
Survey for Damage Assessment: Survey for assessment of damage for compensation in both Doomdooma and Tinsukia Circle is in progress. 128 more families were assessed yesterday (24-07-2020) at Tinsukia Circle. Till yesterday, a total of 1544 and 596 numbers of families have been assessed at Tinskia and Doomdooma Circle respectively. Total number of families surveyed till 24.07.2020 both combined in Doomdooma and Tinsukia circle is
2140.
Law and Order/Bandhs/Blockades etc.
-
Closure of Wells: Production still continues to be affected due to forceful closure of few Oil & Gas wells connected to Baghjan EPS.
-
Blockade at Drilling/Workover Locations: Drilling and workover operation still continue to be affected due to forceful closure of operation at few of the locations.
Impact on Oil/Gas Production due to Protests
-
Due to stoppage/blockades, there was production loss of 317 MT of Crude Oil and 1.14 MMSCM of Natural Gas as reported on 24-07-2020. Operations were disrupted in 11 Oil wells & 05 gas wells. Cumulative production loss since 27th May, 2020 due to bandhs and blockades: 16534 MT Crude oil, 37.46 MMSCM of natural gas.
***************************************
Disclaimer
Oil India Limited published this content on 25 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2020 11:25:00 UTC