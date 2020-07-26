Oil India : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 26.07.2020

Press Release
Blowout in Gas Well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, Tinsukia
26 July 2020
Environmental Impact Assessment
-
TERI Study on Air Quality & Noise Level: Recording of data at already installed analysers is in progress. Sample collection for monitoring of air quality and noise level for analysis is also being carried out.
-
TERI study on Bioremediation of Sludge: The first phase of sample collection prior to bio remediation job is being carried out along the road side from Notun Gaon area to Baghjan blow out well site.
-
CSIR-NEISTSeismological Study: Seismological recording carried out by CSIR-NEIST has been completed. Data is being analysed for submission of final report. Other Geo-Physical monitoring is being continued by CSIR- NEIST.
-
IIT- Guwahati Study on Thermal Mapping & Sonic Measurement: Interpretation of the collected data will be carried out using specialized software at IIT Guwahati and the report will be submitted soon.
Preparation for Capping the Well:
-
Final Preparation for Capping Operation: Removal of the valve and flange at both side of casing head spool has been completed yesterday. Three studs at one side could not be removed due to deformity caused by heat. Four numbers of VR Plugs are modified/fabricated on war-footing at OIL's Engineering workshop under constant supervision of OIL engineers overnight yesterday and were sent to well site early this morning. The smoke pipe repairing/welding job is underway at workshop till the time of reporting. Fixing of new valve & VR plug is expected to be completed today, following which preparations for capping like positioning of equipment, HP lines etc., would be undertaken.
-
Final Preparation for Killing Operation: Final treatment of well killing fluid is underway to ensure required viscosity and weight.
-
Water Deluge System: All six numbers of High Discharge CMT Water Pumps are operational at site for spraying water to the well head during the operation. Total 8 nos. of water pumps are available for filling both the water reservoirs periodically.
Relief and Rehabilitation
-
Survey for Damage Assessment: Survey for assessment of damage for compensation in both Doomdooma and Tinsukia Circle is in progress. Total number of families surveyed till 25.07.2020 both combined in Doomdooma and Tinsukia circle is 2140.
Law and Order/Bandhs/Blockades etc
-
Closure of Wells: Production still continues to be affected due to forceful closure of few Oil & Gas wells connected to Baghjan EPS.
-
Blockade at Drilling/Workover Locations: Drilling and workover operation still continue to be affected due to forceful closure of operation at few of the locations.
Impact on Oil/Gas Production due to Protests
-
Due to stoppage/blockades, there was production loss of 283 MT of Crude Oil and 1.11 MMSCM of Natural
Gas as reported on 25-07-2020. Operations were disrupted in 11 Oil wells & 05 gas wells. Cumulative production loss since 27th May, 2020 due to bandhs and blockades: 16817 MT Crude oil, 38.57 MMSCM of natural gas.
Disclaimer
Oil India Limited published this content on 26 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2020 11:35:19 UTC