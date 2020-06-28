Oil India : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 28.06.2020

Blowout in Gas Well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, Tinsukia
28 June 2020
-
Flood at Site: Due to heavy rainfall, the area has been inundated with flood water. All River levels are rising constantly. Dangori River is overflowing. All connecting roads to the site are submerged with flood water. Bridge on Doomdooma-Baghjan Road is broken, while Plastic Park Road is closed by District Authority for vehicles for flood water. Flood water has entered Debris area, Kill Pump area and CMT Water Pump area making the areas unsafe for carrying out operations.
-
Recce for Alternate Road: All connecting roads to the well site have been badly hit by flood. The approach road via Talap-Daisajan-Kordoiguri-Badarkhati-Baghjan which was being repaired along with APWD is also affected by flood water in number of places. A recce is underway for exploring approach road to the well site.
-
Weather Forecast by Indian Meteorological Department: Heavy to very heavy Rainfall is forecasted till 30-06-2020 by Indian Meteorological department.
Environmental Impact Assessment
-
Environmental Impact Assessment by M/s ERM: Data on air quality and noise level were collected with great difficulty from Baghjan area only, other areas are submerged with water. Consultation with locals for ecological survey was carried out on 27.06.2020 wherever possible due to prevailing flood.
-
TERI Study on Air quality & Noise level: Samples for monitoring air quality and noise level were collected for analysis on 27.06.2020 in spite bad weather condition. Recording of data at already installed meters is in progress.
-
TERI study on Bioremediation of Sludge: The bioremediation job has been put on hold till the water level recedes in the earmarked sites.
-
CSIR-NEIST/NGRI Seismological study: Recording in progress. Seismometers (sensors) installed at blowout site and Baghjan EPS were shifted to safer places due to inundated water in the vicinity of the installed meters. Currently, 5 sets of sensors including an accelerometer are recording data.
Preparation for Capping the Well:
-
Site Work: Following civil work is being carried out on war footing at site in spite of inclement weather condition for creating safe routes, walkways, passages etc. in and around the site.
-
Walkable pathway to Debris area from the EPS
-
Road Maintenance from Chakravorty Tiniali to Baba Tinali
-
Rod Repairing from Baba Tinali to OIL CMT Pump Area
-
Road Repairing near Pump Station No #01
However, debris removal work for the main capping operation at site couldn't be carried out since the main road to site is closed by District Authority due to flood. Fire service personnel are stationed at strategic locations for handling any emergency.
-
Action Plan: A meeting was held on 27.06.2020 between OIL technical team, M/s Alert and ONGC-CMT in presence of Ex-ONGC Director, Shri V P Mahawar to chalk out a safe action plan for carrying out debris removal work as well as other preparatory work for capping operation in the midst of prevailing flood situation. A technical team is currently carrying out a detailed recce for possible approach road through Talap side, River side and Plastic Park Road side. The team will further explore safe working condition in debris area.
-
Mobilization of Equipment from Outside: Frac Pump Unit with Blender from ONGC-Kakinada reached on 27-06-2020
-
BOP Raiser ready for shifting: The BOP Raiser is ready for shifting to site once flood situation is normal.
-
Air Compressors ready for shifting: Two nos. of serviced air compressors are ready for shifting to site once the road condition improves.
-
Additional Water Pump ready for shifting: Transfer of Pump set for Pump Station #02 is on hold due to prevailing road conditions.
-
Servicing of Equipment at OIL's CMT Yard: Servicing of Athey Wagon is in progress. Servicing of High Water Discharge Pump is also in progress by ONGC & OIL's CMT Team.
-
Fabrication of Heat Shields: Fabrication of 4 nos. of heat shields is completed, heat Shields for Excavator are being fabricated.
-
Inspection of Material/Equipment: Inspection of materials and equipment received are in progress at OIL's CMT Yard by Alert, ONGC and OIL CMT Team.
Relief and Rehabilitation
-
Heavy rainfall and flood is affecting the relief camps.
-
Surveys for Assessment of damage for compensation by the committee constituted by District Administration have been affected due to Heavy Rainfall and Flood. Assessment for 63 families completed yesterday amidst bad weather in Doomdooma Circle making total number of families surveyed till date in Doomdooma and Tinsukia Circle 603 families.
Impact on Oil/Gas Production due to Protests
-
Due to stoppage/blockades, there was production loss of 88 MT of Crude Oil and 0.13 MMSCM of Natural Gas as reported on 27-06-2020. Operations were disrupted in 13 Oil wells and 1 gas wells. Cumulative production loss since 27th May, 2020 due to bandhs and blockades: 8746 MT Crude oil, 11.25 MMSCM of natural gas.
***************************
Walkable pathway to Debris area from the Baghjan EPS side road along with railing under preparation
Civil jobs going on even under adverse circumstances
Disclaimer
Oil India Limited published this content on 28 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2020 13:43:02 UTC