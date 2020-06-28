Oil India : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 28.06.2020

 Site Work: Following civil work is being carried out on war footing at site in spite of inclement weather condition for creating safe routes, walkways, passages etc. in and around the site.

 Walkable pathway to Debris area from the EPS

 Road Maintenance from Chakravorty Tiniali to Baba Tinali

 Rod Repairing from Baba Tinali to OIL CMT Pump Area

 Road Repairing near Pump Station No #01

However, debris removal work for the main capping operation at site couldn't be carried out since the main road to site is closed by District Authority due to flood. Fire service personnel are stationed at strategic locations for handling any emergency.