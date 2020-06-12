|
Oil India : Press Release OIL Blowout at Baghjan 11 June 2020
06/12/2020 | 04:08am EDT
Press Release
Blowout in Gas Well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, Tinsukia District, Assam
11 June 2020
-
Brief about the well & Present Status
∙ Well No. Baghjan Well 5 (OIL).
∙ Location: Baghjan, Dighaltarang, Tinsukia, Assam.
∙ Date & Time of Occurrence of Blowout: 27.05.2020 at 10:30 Hours. ∙ The Well caught Fire on 09-06-2020 at 13:14 Hours.
∙ Two Fire Service Personnel of OIL lost their lives.
-
Site Status/Fire Status in Well & Vicinity
-
The extent of the fire has been contained to the well.
-
Spread of fire to nearby village has been contained.
-
No flash fire is reported from the nearby areas.
-
In order to arrest any untoward incidents of flash fire, Fire Tenders are kept ready at site.
3. Preparation for capping the Well
-
Preparation of roadmap for the well control operation by Experts' team from M/s Alert, Singapore along with ONGC CMT team and Shri VP Mahawar, Ex-Director (Onshore), ONGC is underway and the detailed roadmap is expected to be ready by the evening today.
-
One high discharge water pump will be placed at site today to begin the preliminary work at site.
-
Suitable place for stacking of materials and equipment being mobilized from ONGC to be used for well control operation has been identified.
4. Relief and Rehabilitation
-
Affected people in the surrounding areas are accommodated in 12 relief camps with the help of District Administration. Arrangement for fooding &
lodging, lighting, hygiene, toilet, drinking water and medical requirements are made with the help of District Administration and Local Student's
Organizations/Associations. Six Hundred and Fifty (650) numbers of Mattress, 500 nos. of Mosquito Nets, 1500 nos. of Face Masks, 6 nos. of Water Tanks (500 liters) were distributed in 10 nos. of Camps and arrangement for additional distribution is going on
-
As committed in the tripartite meeting held at DC, Tinsukia's office on 05-
06-2020 amongst District Administration-Tinsukia, Representatives of Local Students' Organizations and OIL Team, the onetime compensation amount
of Rs. 30,000.00 (Rupees Thirty Thousand) only per family as an immediate relief for 1610 affected families totaling an amount Rs. 4.83 Cr. (Rupees Four Crore and Eighty Three Lacs) has been deposited to the Bank Account of District Commissioner, Tinsukia today morning.
5. Law and Order/Bandhs/Blockades etc.
-
Law & order situation has been brought under control by Police Personnel deployed by the District Administration at site and surrounding areas.
-
Although there are no formal reports of any bandhs having been declared, various students' organizations/association, viz. AASU (All Assam Students' Union), AMSU (All Moran Students' Union) AASASA (All Adivasi Students'
Association of Assam) forced OIL to stop operation in 3 Drilling locations and 9 Workover locations spread over the areas of Baghjan (Dighaltarrnag), Barekuri, Dhakual, North Balijan, Bozaloni, Borhapjan, Jorajan and Naharkatiya.
6. Impact on Oil Production
-
OIL lost 467 MT of Crude Oil Production from 59 nos. of producing wells on 10-06-2020 due to blockade by local people and various students'
organizations at Makum, Barekuri, Hapjan, Lankashi, Nagajan, Hebeda, and Dhakul. Gas production was also affected.
7. Any other Issues
-
Full honour was offered to two brave Fire Service Personnel, Late Tikheswar Gohain, Assistant Operator (Fire Service) and Late Durlov Gogoi, Assistant Operator (Fire Service), who sacrificed their lives on 09-06-2020 in the line of duty at location BGN#5 in presence of DC and SP of Dibrugarh District & senior officials from District Administration and CMD, Director(HR&BD) and Senior Officials of OIL.
-
Hon'ble Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas & Minister of Steel and Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam are taking stock of the situation and
assured OIL to provide all necessary help and assistance from State Authorities.
-
CMD and D(HR&BD) addressed the media at a press meet on 10th June 2020 at Duliajan and brief the media on the present status and future course of action to control the well.
Photograph of Site at 12:00 Hours on 11-060-2020
Disclaimer
Oil India Limited published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 08:07:04 UTC
|
|