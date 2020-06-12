Oil India : Press Release OIL Blowout at Baghjan 11 June 2020

Press Release

Blowout in Gas Well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, Tinsukia District, Assam

11 June 2020

Brief about the well & Present Status

In order to arrest any untoward incidents of flash fire, Fire Tenders are kept ready at site.

No flash fire is reported from the nearby areas.

Spread of fire to nearby village has been contained.

The extent of the fire has been contained to the well.

3. Preparation for capping the Well

Preparation of roadmap for the well control operation by Experts ' team from M/s Alert, Singapore along with ONGC CMT team and Shri VP Mahawar, Ex-Director (Onshore), ONGC is underway and the detailed roadmap is expected to be ready by the evening today.

One high discharge water pump will be placed at site today to begin the preliminary work at site.