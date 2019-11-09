Oil India : Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Six month ended 30.09.2019

Noida 09.11.2019
PRESS RELEASE
Oil India Board in its 507th Board Meeting held on 9th November, 2019 approved the Q2 and H1 FY
2019-20 results. Details of Q2 and H1 FY 2019-20 results are as follows:
|
I.
|
Performance:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Details
|
Unit
|
Q2
|
Q2
|
H1
|
H1
|
|
2019-20
|
2018-19
|
2019-20
|
2018-19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A. Financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover
|
Rs. Crore
|
3,213.61
|
3,743.58
|
6,586.97
|
7,134.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Income
|
Rs. Crore
|
3,481.52
|
4,031.41
|
6,977.62
|
7,548.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Profit
|
Rs. Crore
|
627.23
|
862.01
|
1,252.03
|
1,565.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
Rs.
|
5.79
|
7.59
|
11.55
|
13.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
Rs. Crore
|
1,510.76
|
1,762.45
|
2,986.67
|
3,297.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA Margin
|
%age
|
43%
|
44%
|
43%
|
44%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B. Crude Oil Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crude Oil Price Realization
|
USD/Barrel
|
61.30
|
73.42
|
63.81
|
72.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C. Production
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crude oil*
|
MMT
|
0.816
|
0.855
|
1.629
|
1.700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural Gas*
|
BCM
|
0.747
|
0.734
|
1.459
|
1.430
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil + Oil equivalent
|
MMTOE
|
1.563
|
1.589
|
3.088
|
3.130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D. Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crude oil
|
MMT
|
0.790
|
0.831
|
1.588
|
1.642
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural Gas
|
BCM
|
0.661
|
0.645
|
1.274
|
1.242
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil + Oil equivalent
|
MMTOE
|
1.451
|
1.476
|
2.862
|
2.884
*includes OIL's share in production in joint ventures.
Highlights:
-
Crude Oil production during H1 FY2019-20 is 1.63 MMT as against 1.70 MMT during H1 FY2018-19.
-
Natural gas production during H1 FY2019-20 increased to 1459 MMSCM from 1430 MMSCM during H1 FY2018-19.
-
Due to fall in international crude oil prices, average Crude Oil price realisation is lower by 12.29% to USD 63.81/BBL in H1 FY2019-20 as compared to USD 72.75/BBL during H1 FY2018-19.
-
Average Crude Oil price realisation during Q2 FY2019-20 was USD 61.30/BBL which was lower by 16.51% as compared to USD 73.42/BBL during Q1 FY2018-19.
-
Natural gas price realisation during H1 FY 2019-20 improved to USD 3.69/MMBTU as compared to USD 3.06/MMBTU in H1 FY 2018-19.
-
EBITDA for H1 FY2019-20 was lower by 9.43% at Rs 2,986.67 crore as compared to EBITDA of Rs 3,297.62 crore in H1 FY2018-19.
-
Profit After Tax (PAT) for H1 FY2019-20 was at Rs 1,252.03 crore as compared to PAT of Rs 1,565.23 crore in H1 FY2018-19. PAT for Q2 FY 2019-20 was Rs. 627.23 crore as compared to PAT of Rs. 862.01 crore for Q2 FY 18-19.
*****
