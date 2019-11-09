Log in
Oil India : Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Six month ended 30.09.2019

0
11/09/2019 | 11:45am EST

Noida 09.11.2019

PRESS RELEASE

Oil India Board in its 507th Board Meeting held on 9th November, 2019 approved the Q2 and H1 FY

2019-20 results. Details of Q2 and H1 FY 2019-20 results are as follows:

I.

Performance:

Details

Unit

Q2

Q2

H1

H1

2019-20

2018-19

2019-20

2018-19

A. Financial

Turnover

Rs. Crore

3,213.61

3,743.58

6,586.97

7,134.04

Total Income

Rs. Crore

3,481.52

4,031.41

6,977.62

7,548.64

Net Profit

Rs. Crore

627.23

862.01

1,252.03

1,565.23

Earnings per share

Rs.

5.79

7.59

11.55

13.79

EBITDA

Rs. Crore

1,510.76

1,762.45

2,986.67

3,297.62

EBITDA Margin

%age

43%

44%

43%

44%

B. Crude Oil Price

Crude Oil Price Realization

USD/Barrel

61.30

73.42

63.81

72.75

C. Production

Crude oil*

MMT

0.816

0.855

1.629

1.700

Natural Gas*

BCM

0.747

0.734

1.459

1.430

Oil + Oil equivalent

MMTOE

1.563

1.589

3.088

3.130

D. Sales

Crude oil

MMT

0.790

0.831

1.588

1.642

Natural Gas

BCM

0.661

0.645

1.274

1.242

Oil + Oil equivalent

MMTOE

1.451

1.476

2.862

2.884

*includes OIL's share in production in joint ventures.

Highlights:

  • Crude Oil production during H1 FY2019-20 is 1.63 MMT as against 1.70 MMT during H1 FY2018-19.
  • Natural gas production during H1 FY2019-20 increased to 1459 MMSCM from 1430 MMSCM during H1 FY2018-19.
  • Due to fall in international crude oil prices, average Crude Oil price realisation is lower by 12.29% to USD 63.81/BBL in H1 FY2019-20 as compared to USD 72.75/BBL during H1 FY2018-19.
  • Average Crude Oil price realisation during Q2 FY2019-20 was USD 61.30/BBL which was lower by 16.51% as compared to USD 73.42/BBL during Q1 FY2018-19.
  • Natural gas price realisation during H1 FY 2019-20 improved to USD 3.69/MMBTU as compared to USD 3.06/MMBTU in H1 FY 2018-19.
  • EBITDA for H1 FY2019-20 was lower by 9.43% at Rs 2,986.67 crore as compared to EBITDA of Rs 3,297.62 crore in H1 FY2018-19.
  • Profit After Tax (PAT) for H1 FY2019-20 was at Rs 1,252.03 crore as compared to PAT of Rs 1,565.23 crore in H1 FY2018-19. PAT for Q2 FY 2019-20 was Rs. 627.23 crore as compared to PAT of Rs. 862.01 crore for Q2 FY 18-19.

*****

Disclaimer

Oil India Limited published this content on 09 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2019 16:44:04 UTC
