Oil India : Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Six month ended 30.09.2019

Noida 09.11.2019

PRESS RELEASE

Oil India Board in its 507th Board Meeting held on 9th November, 2019 approved the Q2 and H1 FY

2019-20 results. Details of Q2 and H1 FY 2019-20 results are as follows:

I. Performance: Details Unit Q2 Q2 H1 H1 2019-20 2018-19 2019-20 2018-19 A. Financial Turnover Rs. Crore 3,213.61 3,743.58 6,586.97 7,134.04 Total Income Rs. Crore 3,481.52 4,031.41 6,977.62 7,548.64 Net Profit Rs. Crore 627.23 862.01 1,252.03 1,565.23 Earnings per share Rs. 5.79 7.59 11.55 13.79 EBITDA Rs. Crore 1,510.76 1,762.45 2,986.67 3,297.62 EBITDA Margin %age 43% 44% 43% 44% B. Crude Oil Price Crude Oil Price Realization USD/Barrel 61.30 73.42 63.81 72.75 C. Production Crude oil* MMT 0.816 0.855 1.629 1.700 Natural Gas* BCM 0.747 0.734 1.459 1.430 Oil + Oil equivalent MMTOE 1.563 1.589 3.088 3.130 D. Sales Crude oil MMT 0.790 0.831 1.588 1.642 Natural Gas BCM 0.661 0.645 1.274 1.242 Oil + Oil equivalent MMTOE 1.451 1.476 2.862 2.884

*includes OIL's share in production in joint ventures.