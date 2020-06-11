Oil India : _Press Release- OIL Blowout at Baghjan 11 June 2020

Press Release

Blowout in Gas Well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, Tinsukia District, Assam

11 June 2020

1. Brief about the well & Present Status

· Well No. Baghjan Well 5 (OIL). · Location: Baghjan, Dighaltarang, Tinsukia, Assam. · Date & Time of Occurrence of Blowout: 27.05.2020 at 10:30 Hours. · The Well caught Fire on 09-06-2020 at 13:14 Hours. · Two Fire Service Personnel of OIL lost their lives.

2. Site Status/Fire Status in Well & Vicinity

· The extent of the fire has been contained to the well. · Spread of fire to nearby village has been contained. · No flash fire is reported from the nearby areas. · In order to arrest any untoward incidents of flash fire, Fire Tenders are kept ready at site.

3. Preparation for capping the Well

· Preparation of roadmap for the well control operation by Experts' team from M/s Alert, Singapore along with ONGC CMT team and Shri VP Mahawar, Ex-Director (Onshore), ONGC is underway and the detailed roadmap is expected to be ready by the evening today. · One high discharge water pump will be placed at site today to begin the preliminary work at site. · Suitable place for stacking of materials and equipment being mobilized from ONGC to be used for well control operation has been identified.

4. Relief and Rehabilitation