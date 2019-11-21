Log in
Oil India : becomes 1st to commence 2D vibroseis seismic survey operations under OALP in Rajasthan

11/21/2019 | 12:06am EST

20.11.2019, Noida

PRESS RELEASE

OIL COMMENCES 2D VIBROSEIS SEISMIC SURVEY OPERATIONS IN ITS

OALP-I BLOCK (RJ-ONHP-2017/9)

Oil India Limited, India's second largest National Exploration & Production (E&P) Company announces the commencement of exploration activities including seismic survey data acquisition in Rajasthan's Siyasar block RJ-ONHP-2017/9 won under OALP-I round, on 20.11.2019. The block falls under Bikaner and Ganganagar District of Rajasthan. With this, OIL becomes the first operator to begin the exploration activities under the committed work programme (CWP) in an OALP regime block in the country.

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoP&NG) under Government of India has undertaken wide gamut of path breaking reforms in the past five years in the E&P sector including Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) along with the National Data Repository (NDR) being launched in June 2017. OIL has been awarded total of Twenty one (21) exploration blocks under OALP-I, II, III and IV rounds.

The revenue sharing contract of the above mentioned block was signed on 01.10.2018 while the Petroleum Exploration License (PEL) of the block was awarded by the Govt. of Rajasthan on 27.05.2019 for a period of 3 years.

****************************************** end*********************************************

Disclaimer

Oil India Limited published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 05:05:04 UTC
