Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil & Money conference rebrands to reflect energy transition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 12:27pm EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - One of the world's leading oil and gas conferences, Oil & Money, will change its name to the Energy Intelligence Forum to reflect the world's shift to cleaner energy in the fight against climate change, its organizers said on Tuesday.

The high-profile conference, which has been going for 40 years, regularly draws the leaders of the world's top oil and gas companies including Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Total.

It has in recent years become a lightning rod for activists protesting the role of energy companies in climate change.

At last year's event, protesters glued themselves to the entrance doors, disrupting the conference. Fossil fuel burning is blamed for most of the increase in greenhouse gas emissions that have led to global warming.

The conference's organizer, Energy Intelligence, said the name change will take effect next year.

"The energy industry is changing, and as our conference program has evolved in recent years to address the challenges of climate change and the energy transition, we felt that our conference needed a new identity and a new mandate," the industry news and data provider said.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Julia Payne; editing by David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.23% 57.78 Delayed Quote.12.52%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -0.67% 25.11 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
WTI -2.27% 53.49 Delayed Quote.24.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:37pCONCORDIA UNIVERSITY OF EDMONTON : Presentation – How to prepare a successful SSHRC Insight Grant application. Dr. Zdravko Marjanovic
PU
12:32pUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Confirmation of advance payments good news for farmers, says UFU
PU
12:32pNATIONAL CATTLEMEN BEEF ASSOCIATION OF UNITED ST : Young Cattle Producers Can Get More Out of 2020 Cattle Industry Convention in San Antonio
PU
12:29pSoft Manufacturing Data Pushes Treasury Yields Lower
DJ
12:27pOil & Money conference rebrands to reflect energy transition
RE
12:27pMAG MEDICAL ASSOCIATION OF GEORGIA : member to compete in food challenge to battle neurological diseases
PU
12:24p'No deal' Brexit would cost at least £13 billion in UK sales to the EU - U.N.
RE
12:22pU.S. Chamber CEO sees enough votes for Congress to pass USMCA - CNBC
RE
12:17pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Readout of Vice President Mike Pence's Meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar
PU
12:13pTrump Warns China Not to Stall Talks
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
3BITTIUM OYJ : BITTIUM OYJ : Received a Purchase Order for Software-Defined Tough SDR™ Radios and TAC WIN..
4XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi plans $1.5 billion buyback to arrest stock tumble
5HASBRO, INC : HASBRO : Marvel superheroes power up Lego's sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group