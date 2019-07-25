Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil advances on Gulf tensions but demand concerns cap gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 03:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oil field in Midland

SINGAPORE/TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Thursday amid Middle East tensions and a big fall in weekly U.S. crude stocks, but gains were stemmed by a frail demand outlook amid increasing signs of slowing global economic growth.

Brent crude futures rose 28 cents, or 0.4%, to $63.46 a barrel by 0650 GMT, after dropping 1% overnight - the first fall in four sessions.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 27 cents, or 0.5%, at $56.15 a barrel, having dropped 1.6% in the previous session.

"We see it as a current tug of war between the bull case of OPEC production cuts, political risk in the Gulf and the recent reduction in crude inventories, versus the bear case of slowing global growth and a ramp-up in U.S. production," said Hue Frame, managing director at Frame Funds in Sydney.


(GRAPHIC: U.S. crude inventories, weekly changes since 2017 -

The overall sentiment in the oil market has darkened as investors worry that slowing global economic growth will weaken demand for oil.

Adding to a recent string of downward revisions for the oil market, Energy consultancy FGE lowered its 2019 global oil demand growth to average 740,000 bpd in 2019.

A series of purchasing manager index readings in the United States and Europe were weaker than expected, confirming concerns about slower economic growth amid a trade war between the United States and China.

"It's not economic uncertainty we should be worried about rather its the doom and gloom economic realities that the key forward-looking manufacturing PMI's are telling us about the dismal health of this rapidly deteriorating global macro environment," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets.

Set against those worries are ongoing tensions in the Middle East following the seizure of a British-flagged tanker in the Gulf by Iranian forces last week.

The military adviser to Iran's supreme leader was quoted on Wednesday as saying that any change in the status of the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran says it protects, would open the door to a dangerous confrontation.

Britain, meanwhile, gained initial support from France, Italy and Denmark for its plan for a European-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping in the Gulf.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude stocks fell by nearly 11 million barrels last week, well above analysts' expectations for a drop of 4 million barrels.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick in TOKYO and Koustav Samanta in SINGAPORE; editing by Richard Pullin and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Koustav Samanta and Aaron Sheldrick

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:45aChina and U.S. trade negotiators to meet in Shanghai July 30-31
RE
03:41aChina solar production surges in H1 as exports rise - assn
RE
03:39aINSURANCE EUROPE AISBL : Pensions must be exempted from financial transaction tax
PU
03:35aNamibia plans to add 220 MW to electricity grid by 2023
RE
03:34aIMF says Egypt can draw final $2 bln from $12 bln loan program
RE
03:29aEUROPE : LVMH, InBev lift European shares ahead of ECB meeting
RE
03:28aRussia's Sberbank and Mail.ru to form JV in transportation, food
RE
03:28aWith finger on trigger, ECB aims at more stimulus
RE
03:25aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Refinery Catalyst Market worth $8.0 billion by 2022
PU
03:25aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Bromine Market worth $4.0 billion by 2022
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down
2Nokia beats forecasts as 5G sales start to kick in
3SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: As expected Siltronic started into a muted H1 2019
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen second-quarter operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off
5NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q2 and Half Year 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group