Oil and Gas Analytics Leader Ruths.ai Welcomes Dr. Mark Zoback to Technical Advisory Board

Ruths.ai, a trusted leader in oil and gas analytics, expands its
Technical Advisory Board with the addition of Dr. Mark Zoback, Stanford
University Professor of Geophysics, Senior Fellow at the Precourt
Institute for Energy, and Director of the Stanford Natural Gas
Initiative.
“Throughout his career, Mark pioneered the application of geomechanics
across the asset and well lifecycle,” says Troy Ruths, Founder and CEO
of Ruths.ai. “We are excited to infuse these geomechanics workflows with
AI, driving improved well productivity through enhanced and scalable
reservoir characterization from disparate data sources.”
Geomechanics plays a central role in understanding many of the key
issues faced today by Oil and Gas operators in areas such as hydraulic
fracturing, completions design, and drilling optimization. Dr. Zoback is
a recognized leader in geomechanics, especially around shale gas, tight
gas, and tight oil reservoirs. His latest book, Unconventional
Reservoir Geomechanics: Shale Gas, Tight Oil and Induced Seismicity,
will be available from Cambridge University Press and Amazon this April.
Ruths.ai will embed Dr. Zoback’s knowledge of geomechanics in a range of
novel workflows in their Petro.ai software, the industry-leading suite
of tools empowering teams to find the most efficient ways to develop
their assets.
Dr. Zoback complements the already deep domain knowledge on staff at
Ruths.ai developing the trusted analytics used by operators to bring
thousands of wells online economically.
