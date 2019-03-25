Oil and Gas Analytics Leader Ruths.ai Welcomes Dr. Mark Zoback to Technical Advisory Board

Ruths.ai, a trusted leader in oil and gas analytics, expands its Technical Advisory Board with the addition of Dr. Mark Zoback, Stanford University Professor of Geophysics, Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, and Director of the Stanford Natural Gas Initiative.

“Throughout his career, Mark pioneered the application of geomechanics across the asset and well lifecycle,” says Troy Ruths, Founder and CEO of Ruths.ai. “We are excited to infuse these geomechanics workflows with AI, driving improved well productivity through enhanced and scalable reservoir characterization from disparate data sources.”

Geomechanics plays a central role in understanding many of the key issues faced today by Oil and Gas operators in areas such as hydraulic fracturing, completions design, and drilling optimization. Dr. Zoback is a recognized leader in geomechanics, especially around shale gas, tight gas, and tight oil reservoirs. His latest book, Unconventional Reservoir Geomechanics: Shale Gas, Tight Oil and Induced Seismicity, will be available from Cambridge University Press and Amazon this April.

Ruths.ai will embed Dr. Zoback’s knowledge of geomechanics in a range of novel workflows in their Petro.ai software, the industry-leading suite of tools empowering teams to find the most efficient ways to develop their assets.

Dr. Zoback complements the already deep domain knowledge on staff at Ruths.ai developing the trusted analytics used by operators to bring thousands of wells online economically.

Find out more at www.ruths.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005786/en/