Oil and gas industry represenatives questioned on post-COVID plans

03 July 2020
The Scottish Affairs Committee questions representatives of the sector to give their account of the impact of the coronavirus crisis and the collapse of energy prices has had, and what future options there are for an industry facing long-term and structural challenges.
Witnesses
Thursday 9 July 2020, virtual session
At 2.30pm
-
Colette Cohen OBE, CEO, Oil and Gas Technology Centre
-
Deirdre Michie OBE, CEO, Oil and Gas UK
-
Prof John Underhill, Chair of Exploration Geoscience and Chief Scientist at the Institute of Petroleum Engineering at Heriot-Watt University, Royal Society of Edinburgh
The panel is expected to be asked about;
-
The level and effectiveness of support currently being given by the UK Government
-
The impact on employment of the current business environment
-
The deliverability of net-zero emissions in the sector
Further information
Image: suncor-energy
