Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oil and gas industry rolls out protective snood to offshore workforce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 08:23am EDT

April 23, 2020

OGUK today confirmed it is supporting the roll-out of a special protective face covering designed for workers travelling to offshore installations in the UK Continental Shelf.

The covering can be best described as a snood or buff and is better suited for helicopter travel because it is easier to pull away from the mouth if the emergency breathing equipment is required, it is more comfortable to wear, communication is easier and the risk of FOD (Foreign Object Debris ) damage is eliminated, i.e. objects being sucked into a helicopters engine intakes.

OGUK has been working on the use of the snood for the offshore workforce through its Pandemic Steering Group. It has been tested for surface and underwater escape purposes and its use is endorsed by the four helicopter companies. The process will be managed by Survitec who are procuring supplies for use by the offshore industry at all helicopter departure locations, with guidance on the use of the snoods issued by OGUK shortly.

The snood is for use on the flight only, and forms part of a range of measures to support the safety offshore workforce.

OGUK HSE Director Trevor Stapleton, said:

'All workers travelling offshore will be issued with a protective snood following their routine temperature check at the heliport. The snood will then be worn in the heliport and for the duration of travel both to and from the installation only. They are single use and personnel will be issued with a new snood for each trip offshore.

'The snood represents just one of the barriers being employed to manage COVID-19 across our essential workforce. Robust checks prior to mobilisation, temperature testing and testing are also in use alongside additional measures to protect the workforce whilst offshore including social distancing, staggered mealtimes, and where possible single person cabin occupancy. Taken together we've got a comprehensive response but we continue to develop this through listening to our people and continuing to push for expanded testing capability across our workforce.'

Ends

Disclaimer

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 12:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:39aGAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08:39aREVIVE THERAPEUTICS : Announces U.S. FDA Recommendation to Proceed Directly Into A Phase 3 Confirmatory Clinical Trial
AQ
08:39aMAXLINEAR INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:39aAtlanta City Council President Felicia Moore Endorses Alex Wan in Georgia House District 57 Race
PR
08:39aBLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Submission of Documents
PR
08:39aStandard Solar's Wallingford, Vermont, 3.2 MW Brownfield Solar Project for Renewable Energy Program Complete
BU
08:39aVERASTEM : Oncology Appoints John H. Johnson to its Board of Directors
BU
08:38aTOTAL SA : Receives a Buy rating from HSBC
MD
08:38aSHELL A : HSBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08:38aSHELL B : HSBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Report to Be Released April 27
2UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER : 1Q Turnover Rose on Strong Trading in US
3Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMIT : Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : 1. Acquisition Of Covid-19 Diagnostic Test Kit..
4VODAFONE GROUP PLC : Vodafone Group, Telecom Italia Each Raise EUR400 Million Through Sale of Inwit Shares
5ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : ANGLO AMERICAN : Q1 2020 Production Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group