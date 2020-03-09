Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil and virus shocks may delay Canada's budget, finance minister eyes 'initiatives'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 06:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Minister of Finance Bill Morneau speaks to the news media in Ottawa

Canada's federal budget may be delayed and the deficit likely will be higher than had been expected as oil prices slump and the coronavirus spreads, economists said on Monday.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the government was "looking at taking some initiatives this week," as Canada reported its first coronavirus death, with a steep decline in oil prices expected to hit the world's fourth-largest crude producer hard.

Morneau told reporters in Ottawa on Monday that the date for the budget for the fiscal year beginning in April would be announced "soon". He said Canada's fiscal position was strong, and the government had the capacity to help the economy weather the recent shocks.

"We will certainly be going through deliberations on what the appropriate budget stance is. As the economy develops, we will be responding appropriately," he said.

Morneau had been expected to deliver his budget later this month, but recent developments may affect that, economists said.

"The federal budget, which was probably in draft form at this point, may have been based on what now looks like an outdated economic backdrop," said Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC Capital Markets. "Revenues will certainly be weaker."

Economists were already expecting slow growth in the second quarter, but now the third quarter could also be in jeopardy, Shenfeld said.

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday by the most since the 2008 global financial crisis, and the loonie hit a near-three-year low as plunging oil prices rattled investors.

"Obviously, all of this comes at an extremely delicate time," said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO.

"It is possible that what they will do is make it quite clear that the budget wasn't meant to address the short-term developments and that there'll be supplemental measures," he said. "Another possibility is delaying the budget."

Porter said BMO was looking to cut its 2020 economic growth forecast to around 0.5%, although that number has not been finalized.

"That's down a little bit more than a percentage point from what the consensus was around the start of the year," Porter said. In its December update, the Canadian government forecast 1.6% growth for this year.

Scotiabank's Deputy Chief Economist Brett House said the current economic environment will see increased government spending regardless of the budget's timing.

"It almost certainly means larger deficits and more spending," House said.

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson in Ottawa; Additional reporting by David Ljunggren and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; editing by Steve Scherer and Rosalba O'Brien)

By Kelsey Johnson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:34pCoronavirus wipes out British business confidence bounce - IoD survey
RE
06:34pWhat you need to know about coronavirus right now
RE
06:30pTop U.S. envoy presses Canada over Huawei role in 5G network - officials
RE
06:22pMoney markets wary, not yet flashing red as Fed offers tonic
RE
06:21pOil and virus shocks may delay Canada's budget, finance minister eyes 'initiatives'
RE
06:20pU.S. blames 'state actors' for manipulating, shocking oil markets
RE
06:12pEyeing rebound, Canada's Alberta instead hit by oil price crash
RE
06:10pShell Norco, Louisiana, refinery shuts coker for work -sources
RE
06:10pMarket Turmoil Cascades Through Currencies -- 2nd Update
DJ
06:01pNew York state coronavirus cases hits 142, governor says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi Aramco shares dive, Gulf debt markets hit as oil drops
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell plc Royal Dutch Shell Plc Fourth Quarter 2019 Euro And Gbp Equivalent Di..
3ALLIANZ SE : Robots step in as cheap labor dries up in Eastern Europe
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : sells fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China in February amid coronavirus
5S&P 500 : A 7% plunge in the S&P triggered a trading halt. Here's how circuit breakers work

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group