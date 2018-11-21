Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil bounces above $63 after slide, but glut worries persist

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2018 | 01:20pm CET
An oil pump is seen at sunset outside Scheibenhard

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil bounced above $63 a barrel on Wednesday to claw back some of the previous day's 6 percent plunge, lifted by a report of an unexpected decline in U.S. crude inventories.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday that U.S. crude stocks last week fell by 1.5 million barrels, easing concerns for now that a supply glut is building up.

"The move yesterday was extremely sharp; after such moves you expect to have some rebound," said Olivier Jakob, analyst at Petromatrix. "The API reported a stock draw - it is not a big one but at least it's not a 10-million-barrel build."

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up $1.00 to $63.53 per barrel at 1202 GMT and traded as high as $63.77. U.S. crude gained $1.01 to $54.44.

But Wednesday's bounce did little to reverse overall market weakness. Crude fell more than 6 percent in the previous session and world equities tumbled as investors grew more worried about economic growth prospects.

Brent has fallen by more than 25 percent since reaching a 4-year high of $86.74 on Oct. 3, reflecting concern about forecasts of slowing demand in 2019 and record supply from Saudi Arabia, Russia and the United States.

Worried by the prospect of a new supply glut, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is talking about reducing output just months after increasing production.

OPEC, Russia and other non-OPEC producers are considering a supply cut of between 1 million barrels per day (bpd) and 1.4 million bpd at a Dec. 6 meeting, sources familiar with the issue have said.

Still, Saudi Arabia may find taking action to support prices harder, analysts say, with U.S. pressure to keep them low.

Riyadh could feel more inclined to heed U.S. demands after President Donald Trump promised on Tuesday to be a "steadfast partner" of Saudi Arabia despite saying Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may have known about a plan to murder journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

"It is more difficult to expect a supply cut when you have the U.S. president giving full support to Saudi Arabia and asking Saudi to maintain low prices," Jakob said.

Analysts at JBC Energy said Trump's statement "highlights the potential for political fallout for Saudi itself from a hefty cut in production."

(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Jason Neely and Edmund Blair)

By Alex Lawler

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:27pChina hits back at U.S. "hypocrisy" at WTO meeting
RE
03:26pNETL NATIONAL ENERGY TECHNOLOGY LABORATORY : Managed Project Seeks to Optimize REE Extraction Technology
PU
03:26pINDUSTRIALL GLOBAL UNION : Caribbean unions continue to strengthen outreach and cooperation in the region
PU
03:26pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/11/21 China to boost cross-border e-commerce
PU
03:19pApple supplier Foxconn seeks to cut costs in 2019 - Bloomberg
RE
03:16pLloyd's of London COO Shirine Khoury-Haq to leave
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15pWall Street set to open higher as tech shares recover
RE
03:15pSCANIA : Germany exempts gas and electric trucks from national road tolls
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Danske money laundering whistleblower labels UK structures a 'disgrace'
2With Carney warning of 1970s-style shock, UK firms ready for no-deal Brexit
3ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY : HARVESTING IN A TRADE WAR: U.S. crops rot as storage costs soar
4PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Online trader Plus500's shares rise as results expected to top estimates
5BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP : BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : UK's Babcock shares slump after one-off charge, nuclear ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.