Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil climbs after sharp drop in U.S. crude stocks; OPEC committee meeting in focus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 11:56pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary

Oil prices rose on Wednesday following a sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories, with the market waiting for next steps from a meeting later in the day on the future level of output cuts by OPEC and its allies.

Brent crude futures were up 19 cents, or 0.4%, at $43.09 a barrel as of 0343 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.4%, to $40.46 a barrel.

Reflecting a recovery in fuel demand despite the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. crude inventories fell by 8.3 million barrels in the week to July 10, beating analysts' expectations for a decline of 2.1 million barrels, according to data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute. [API/S]

Official numbers from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) are due on Wednesday.

"API numbers released overnight, have provided some support to the market in early morning trading today," ING Economics said in a note.

On supply, the market will be closely watching for news from a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) later on Wednesday.

"The market will be eager to see if deeper cuts will be rolled over for an additional month, or whether the group will stick to the original plan, and start trimming cuts," according to ING Economics.

"Most indications suggest that it will be the latter, with more focus on compliance and compensatory cuts."

Key members of OPEC and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, are set to decide whether to extend output cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) that end in July or ease them to 7.7 million bpd.

"Oil prices are likely to be traded in a range of $40, with the market paying close attention to today's JMMC results," said Kim Kwang-rae, commodity analyst at Samsung Securities in Seoul.

In June, OPEC and its allies delivered compliance of 107% with their agreed oil output cuts, an OPEC+ source said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, OPEC said in its monthly report that global oil demand would soar by a record 7 million bpd in 2021 as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic although it would stay below 2019 levels.

(Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Richard Pullin and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Jane Chung
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.11% 70.8872 Delayed Quote.14.18%
WTI -0.15% 40.445 Delayed Quote.-34.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21aReliance, Wipro lift Indian shares as vaccine hopes boost optimism
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aBOJ keeps policy steady, sticks to cautious recovery view
RE
07/14Oil climbs after sharp drop in U.S. crude stocks; OPEC committee meeting in focus
RE
07/14APEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : As the Pandemic Pushes More Consumers Online, Small Businesses Need to Go Online
PU
07/14NTN : Practice Guide and Music Score of “Rotating Symphony” Released on NTN's Website
PU
07/14AI AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY : Elimination strategy would tank the economy
PU
07/14WRAPUP 1-Organiser of HK pro-democracy primaries steps down amid Beijing pressure
RE
07/14BOJ keeps policy steady, sticks to cautious recovery view
RE
07/14As Britain bans Huawei, U.S. pressure mounts on Europe to follow suit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. -of..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
4COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
5ANTOFAGASTA PLC : Copper retreats from 2-year high as U.S.-China tension flares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group