Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil climbs amid OPEC-led supply cuts, but economic weakness drags

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 03:02am EST
FILE PHOTO: Oil facilities are seen on Lake Maracaibo in Cabimas

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Friday as markets tightened amid output cuts by producer club OPEC, but surging U.S. supply and concerns of global economic slowdown kept a lid on further gains.

International Brent crude futures were at $66.85 per barrel at 0750 GMT, up 54 cents, or 0.81 percent, from their last settlement.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $57.66 per barrel, up 44 cents, or 0.77 percent.

Traders said oil markets were currently tightening.

In Venezuela, oil exports have plunged by 40 percent to around 920,000 barrels per day (bpd) since the U.S. government slapped sanctions against its petroleum industry on Jan. 28.

This drop comes as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), of which Venezuela is a founding member, has led efforts since the start of the year to withhold around 1.2 million bpd of supply to prop up prices.

"Global (oil) markets appear tighter than many anticipated for this time of year, but scores of unsold barrels can pile up quickly and saturate regions," Canada's RBC Capital Markets said in a research note on oil markets.

Despite this, there are signs that point to a more amply supplied market heading further into 2019.

The U.S. Energy Department said on Thursday it was offering up to 6 million barrels of crude from national emergency reserves to raise funds to modernize the U.S. strategic oil reserves.

On the demand side, a Reuters poll showed analysts expect global fuel demand to slow this year amid a broad economic slowdown.

"Persistent economic weakness ... will prevent exponential gains in crude oil futures amidst existing bearish pressures on global petroleum demand," Benjamin Lu, commodities analyst at Phillip Futures, said on Friday.

China's February factory activity fell for a third month as the world's second-largest economy continued to struggle with weak export orders, a private survey showed on Friday.

The weakness is being felt across the region. South Korea's exports contracted at their steepest pace in nearly three years in February as demand from its major market China cooled further in yet another sign of faltering momentum in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Despite this, fuel consumption especially in Asia's developing economies, which are key drivers of global oil demand, is so far holding up.

India's diesel consumption, for instance, is expected to rise to a record this year amid a strong expansion of its heavy duty vehicles amid economic growth of around 7 percent.


For a graphic on Indie diesel demand, see - https://tmsnrt.rs/2U7z8yP

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein, Koustav Samanta and Roslan Khasawneh in SINGAPORE; Editing by Joseph Radford and Christian Schmollinger)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:45aWatchdog FCA tells asset managers to review cost disclosures
RE
03:42aGlobal funds reached for a bigger cash buffer in February - Reuters poll
RE
03:40aSouth Africa's Distell eyes expansion in China, Latin America
RE
03:37aDollar recovers, hits 10-week high vs yen, as bigger yields lure investors
RE
03:24aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Poland launches first draft capital market strategy
PU
03:17aMalaysia's January export growth seen easing to 1.4 percent year-on-year - Reuters poll
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:02aOil climbs amid OPEC-led supply cuts, but economic weakness drags
RE
02:54aAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : Natural gas can power hydrogen future
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KKR & CO INC : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
2TESLA : TESLA : debuts $35,000 Model 3, sees loss in first quarter
3INTERPUBLIC GROUP : WPP gives investors relief with better than feared results
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - OPL 245 – RDS plc informed of DPP preparing to prosecu..
5AKER BP : Norway's Aker BP switching gears from M&A to exploration

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.