Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil climbs on Iraq and Ecuador unrest, regional tensions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 06:17am EDT
Oil tanker is seen at sunset anchored off the Fos-Lavera oil hub near Marseille

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices increased on Tuesday as unrest in Iraq and Ecuador raised supply concerns, but worries about U.S.-China trade negotiations capped the market's gains after U.S. President Donald Trump said a quick deal was unlikely.

Brent crude rose 43 cents, or 0.7%, to $58.78 a barrel by 0903 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $53.12, up 37 cents, or 0.7%.

Protests in OPEC members Iraq and Ecuador threatened to disrupt their oil output. The death toll in Iraq, the second-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, has climbed after a week of unrest.

"Unrest in Iraq gained a high profile at the start of October as a result of large protests in Baghdad," RBC analyst Al Stanton said.

He said potential attacks by Turkey on Kurdish forces in northeast Syria could take place close to the Iraqi border, leading to "a refugee crisis that puts pressures on Kurdistan’s economy" and its oil production.

Turkey said it had completed preparations for a military operation in northeast Syria after the United States began pulling back troops.

Meanwhile, the energy ministry in Ecuador, one of OPEC's smallest producers which is quitting the group next year, said protests against austerity could reduce its oil output by 59,450 barrels per day.

Ecuador's state-run oil company Petroamazonas EP suspended operations at three oilfields in the Amazon region on Monday.

Investors are treading cautiously before U.S.-China trade talks that will take place in Washington on Thursday, although prospects for progress dimmed after Washington blacklisted more Chinese firms.

"Oil prices could be in for a sustained rally if the (U.S.) tariffs were to be put on hold indefinitely, which could see some of the braver at heart support dips," Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader, wrote in a note.

In the United States, crude inventories are expected to have grown for a fourth week while distillates and gasoline stocks likely fell, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Hedge funds sold petroleum futures and options for a second week running as a price bounce after attacks last month on Saudi oil facilities evaporated, and attention shifted to a deteriorating global economy.

Saudi oil production was temporarily reduced by the attacks. Riyadh said last week it had fully restored output.

(Additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson)

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CMC MARKETS PLC 0.50% 120.4 Delayed Quote.13.69%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LME ALUMINIUM CASH 0.68% 1713 End-of-day quote.-7.80%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.60% 58.14 Delayed Quote.6.20%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.19% 65.0627 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
WTI -0.96% 52.46 Delayed Quote.15.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:24aSpecial Report - Index funds invest trillions but rarely challenge management
RE
06:23aRecruiters pummelled by widespread economic angst
RE
06:20aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN : Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Ursula von der Leyen
PU
06:17aWorld stocks run out of steam amid trade jitters
RE
06:17aOil climbs on Iraq and Ecuador unrest, regional tensions
RE
06:15aBiggest U.S. index funds oppose most climate proposals in shareholder votes
RE
06:15aU.S. Small-Business Optimism Weakens in September -- NFIB
DJ
06:14aSingapore, Indonesia extend $10 billion swap agreement
RE
06:06aShoemaker Vans treads warily as China fumes over Hong Kong
RE
06:05aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : Composite Leading Indicators (CLI), OECD, October 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
2KERING : KERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond
3Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
5C&C GROUP PLC : C&C : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group