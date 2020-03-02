Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil comes off lows as hopes of OPEC cut, stimulus counter virus gloom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/02/2020 | 12:12am EST
FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Gazprom Neft's oil refinery in Omsk, Russia

Oil prices rebounded more than $1 a barrel after earlier hitting multi-year lows on Monday, as hopes of a deeper cut in output by OPEC and stimulus from central banks countered worries about damage to demand from the coronavirus outbreak.

Brent crude was at $51.31 a barrel, up $1.64 or 3.3%, by 0502 GMT, off $48.40, the lowest since July 2017.

Across the Atlantic, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude hit a 14-month low of $43.32, before recovering to $46.11, up $1.35, or 3%.

Both marked their first gain after six sessions of losses amid virus worries. The coronavirus, which originated in China, has killed nearly 3,000 and roiled global markets as investors brace for a steep knock to world growth. Equities marked their biggest rout since the 2008 financial crisis last week.

Dragging on oil prices earlier in the day was data unveiled over the weekend by China, the world's top energy consumer.

Factory activity in the country shrank at the fastest pace ever in February, underscoring the colossal damage from the outbreak on its economy.

"On the one hand, it's pretty negative on worldwide crude oil and product demand," said Lachlan Shaw, head of commodity research at the National Australia Bank.

But then there is news Saudi Arabia is pushing for a million barrels per day cut to be agreed this week, while central banks are increasingly signalling an appetite to intervene and support markets by cutting interest rates, he said.

"So it's a balance and it's going to be pretty volatile."

Several key members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are mulling the additional production cut in the second quarter amid fears the virus outbreak will erode oil demand. The previous proposal was for an additional output cut of 600,000 bpd.

Oil prices are down more than 20% since the start of the year despite OPEC and its allies including Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+, curbing oil output by 1.7 million bpd under a deal that runs to the end of March.

"Inaction by OPEC+ would likely trigger another potentially severe bout of selling," analysts at Fitch Solutions have said.

Also, current prices would incentivize Russia to agree to further output cuts although "any cut will likely be of a short duration, for example, three months, with the barrels brought immediately back to market thereafter," Fitch analysts said.

By Florence Tan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.07% 0.65217 Delayed Quote.-6.20%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.60% 51.14 Delayed Quote.-19.03%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -2.51% 24.47 End-of-day quote.5.12%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.44% 66.7604 Delayed Quote.7.09%
WTI 3.05% 45.965 Delayed Quote.-21.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
05:22aMalaysia's Khazanah swings to record annual profit after flurry of share sales
RE
05:18aOil comes off lows as hopes of OPEC cut, stimulus counter virus gloom
RE
05:17aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most recover on global stimulus hopes; Philippines leads
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:12aOil comes off lows as hopes of OPEC cut, stimulus counter virus gloom
RE
04:36aBOJ reassurance on coronavirus bolsters speculation of global policy action
RE
04:30aIndonesia February inflation picks up, but remains within central bank target range
RE
04:27aJapan cruise operator files for bankruptcy as coronavirus hits demand
RE
04:25aIndonesia's central bank continues 'triple' intervention in markets
RE
04:18aIndonesia stock exchange says suspends short-selling
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FASTLY, INC. : FASTLY : No Longer Participating in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conferenc..
2NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V. : NXP Semiconductors Updates First Quarter 2020 Revenue Outlook Due to Potential Impac..
3SAMSUNG C&T : Heavy receives order to build three shuttle tankers
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : confirms two employees in Italy have contracted coronavirus
5SK Siltron Completes Acquisition of U.S. DuPont's SiC Wafer Division
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group