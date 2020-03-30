Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil crash puts Africa's cash-strapped producers in peril

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 01:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters in Vienna

Collapsing oil prices have left African producers facing not only lost revenue when they most need it to tackle coronavirus, but also a fall in hard-won market share they may never regain.

The continent's producers such as Nigeria, Angola and Algeria cannot compete with the lower costs of erstwhile allies Saudi Arabia and Russia, who are flooding the market with oil.

In a sign of their desperation, the Republic of Congo's oil minister wrote to OPEC secretary general Mohammad Barkindo on March 20 calling for an urgent meeting to find a way to keep member nations from sinking into recession.

But while desperate for OPEC+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus Russia, to ride to the rescue, Africa's oil producers have little leverage over them.

"They have no power," one Nigerian oil industry source told Reuters. "All they can do is ask."

Although non-OPEC nations such as Britain, Norway and the United States all have relatively high-cost production, their diversified economies mean they are not dependent on oil. (Graphic: Fiscal Breakeven Price link:

)

As well as hitting already tight budgets, the oil price drop had led oil majors to cut billions from spending plans. The longer-term impact for the comparatively costly African fields could be far more painful.

(Graphic: Estimated 2020 cash costs for oil fields link:

)

"Companies are reviewing their whole portfolios on a daily basis," said Roderick Bruce, principal research analyst for Africa at IHS Markit, which forecasts final investment decisions on the continent could hit historic lows this year.

"They (African countries) are in a very difficult position," Bruce added, citing their higher production costs.

In Nigeria, for instance, production is forecast to fall by 35% without offshore field investments. Across Africa, Rystad estimates delayed spending could mean 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) drop in expected output by 2025.

"The discipline that's going to be introduced will be a shock to the system," said Alex Vines, head of the Africa Programme at British think-tank Chatham House.

"This is really different terrain, and these are very vulnerable economies," Vines added.

Larger nations are also elbowing African producers out of incredibly competitive spot trade.

They cannot match the agile, aggressive marketing that saw Saudi Arabia slash its selling prices almost immediately after the collapse of the OPEC+ deal.

By comparison, Nigeria took nearly two weeks to make record cuts to its official selling prices.

The country is also struggling to sell its oil, which is rich in the gasoline and jet fuel that the world is not using as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

While Angola's production has fallen from close to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) a decade ago to 1.4 million bpd, it had been in the midst of reforms which were meant to boost output.

And Equatorial Guinea is trying to auction new licenses and find a replacement for ExxonMobil, which wants to leave.

CASH CRUNCH

The sudden cash crunch is also hindering the ability of Africa's oil producers to manage growing coronavirus outbreaks and a group of African finance ministers has called for a $100 billion stimulus package to help deal with the pandemic.

Health systems across the continent are already chronically underfunded and citizens are often too poor and tightly packed in slums to stock food or self isolate, while the oil crunch also casts doubt on whether nations can craft rescue packages or pay soldiers and police to enforce lockdowns or combat unrest.

Nigeria, which has cut nearly $5 billion from its budget and promised a halt to all non-essential projects, said it needs 120 billion naira (268.75 million pounds) to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Algeria, whose public debt rose to 45% of gross domestic product at the end of last year from 26% in 2017, plans 30% public spending cuts and has directed state energy firm Sonatrach to halve planned investment to $7 billion. (Graphic: African Oil Producer Debt to GDP Ratios link:

)

Angola, where oil production has fallen steadily in recent years, is mulling a $3 billion Eurobond offering to shore up a budget based on $55 per barrel oil, while debt-ridden Congo Republic has been trying to renegotiate $1.7 billion of oil-backed loans.

By Libby George

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:43aSingapore eases monetary policy sharply as virus heralds deep recession
RE
01:33aPT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK : PGAS Operational Highlight February 2020
PU
01:30aOil crash puts Africa's cash-strapped producers in peril
RE
01:28aU.S. stimulus package is biggest ever, but may not be big enough
RE
01:24aMortgage securities rebound as Fed starts buying, concerns persist
RE
01:18aSouth Korea to pay cash to families, bring in extra budget relief
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:58aBananas, baseball and headaches - counting the cost of Tokyo's Olympic delay
RE
12:46aAsia shares suffer virus chills, central banks offer cold comfort
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China unexpectedly cuts reverse repo rate by most in five years to support virus-hit economy
2CRUDE OIL : Crude oil futures drop as pandemic darkens demand outlook
3UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : Italy's UniCredit puts 2019 dividend, share buyback on hold after ECB rec..
4RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : Covid-19 update
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Provides Update on the Impact of COVID-19 on Business Operations and Clinical Progra..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group