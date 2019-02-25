Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil dips after Trump calls on OPEC to ease high prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 10:51pm EST
A pump jack is seen at sunrise near Bakersfield

SINGAPORE / SYDNEY (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, extending losses of more than 3 percent during the previous session, after U.S. President Donald Trump called on OPEC to ease its efforts to boost the market.

International Brent futures were at $64.66 a barrel at 0346 GMT, down 10 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last close. Brent, which plunged 3.5 percent on Monday, fell to as low as $64.32 a barrel on Tuesday, the lowest since Feb. 14.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $55.19 per barrel, down 29 cents, or 0.5 percent. WTI futures dropped 3.1 percent on Monday.

Analysts said the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer, was keen to counter a recent rally in prices driven by major exporters trimming production. From Feb. 8 to Feb. 22, Brent prices gained 8.1 percent.

Trump on Monday expressed concern about oil prices and repeated his previous calls on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to keep prices steady.

"The warning carries more weight this time around, with U.S. legislators resurrecting a bill that would make the organisation subject to antitrust laws in the U.S.," ANZ Bank said in a research note.

OPEC and some non-affiliated producers such as Russia agreed late last year to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) to prevent a large supply overhang from growing.

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, recently estimated its production will fall in March by more than anticipated under the supply-reduction agreement, to 9.8 million bpd.

Analysts also noted that while Trump is attempting to ease prices lower, sanctions by the United States against oil exporters Iran and Venezuela have contributed to the recent gains and are providing a floor for prices.

"The U.S. is well aware that their sanctions on Iran and Venezuela are also helping oil prices remain bid and they are not in a position to abandon those stances," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA.

"The timing of the President’s tweet could be extremely ideal as he may have helped nudge many oil traders in closing out bullish positions."

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in SINGAPORE and Colin Packham in SYDNEY; editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)

By Koustav Samanta and Colin Packham

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:21pELON MUSK : SEC seeks contempt charge against Tesla's Musk, says tweet violates deal
RE
11:17pSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall as investors await more trade talk details
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:51pOil dips after Trump calls on OPEC to ease high prices
RE
10:48pAsian shares fall from five-month highs, pound jumps on Brexit delay hopes
RE
10:42pSterling up on report UK's May to delay Brexit date, yen firms
RE
10:38pHong Kong's fourth-quarter growth seen weakest in three years on export, spending slowdown
RE
10:38pFITCH : Rates Zhaojin Mining's Proposed USD Notes 'BB(EXP)'
PU
10:34pAsian shares fall from five-month highs, pound jumps on Brexit delay hopes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says 'signing summit' with Xi for U.S.-China deal possible soon
2Tesla's Musk risks contempt charge as SEC argues tweets violate deal
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE's Asset Sales Bode Well for Balance Sheet
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING TARGETS GLOBAL SALES OF T-X TRAINING JET AFTER U.S. CONTRACT WIN: executive
5ETSY INC : ETSY : After Giving Up On All That Hippie Do-Gooder Nonsense, Etsy Stock Is A Papier-Mâché Rocket O..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.