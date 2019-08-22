Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil dips amid economic concerns after U.S. fuel stocks build

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 12:55am EDT
A pump jack operates at sunset in an oil field in Midland

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Thursday, paring earlier gains, weighed down by lingering worries about the global economy and bigger-than-expected builds in oil product inventories in the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer.

Brent crude futures dropped 9 cents, or 0.2%, to $60.21 a barrel by 0440 GMT on Thursday.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 2 cents at $55.66 per barrel.

"Oil markets continue to move lower after the gloomy surprise build in U.S. fuel inventories," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at Valour Markets.

U.S. gasoline and distillate stockpiles rose more than expected last week, while crude inventories fell as refineries hiked production, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

"Overall oil prices have come under pressure from worries about the China-U.S. trade war, signs of slowing economic activity, evidence of slowing end-user oil demand, and reports of counter-seasonal OECD product inventories," energy analytics firm Kayrros said in a note.

Traders were worried on the prospects of global oil demand especially amid trade tensions between the U.S and China, the world's two biggest economies and oil users.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was "the chosen one" to address trade imbalances with China, even as congressional researchers warned that his tariffs would reduce U.S. economic output by 0.3% in 2020.

Oil traders, along with equity and bond markets, are awaiting a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday at an economic conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that could indicate whether the central bank will continue to cut interest rates and ease monetary policy.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting showed the bank's board members were deeply divided over whether to cut interest rates as sharply as markets were wagering.

"With positioning in equities, bonds and energy all heavily weighted to this outcome, the resulting correction from a lack of Powell love, could be both ugly and emotional," said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at OANDA.

Meanwhile, oil markets found some support from the simmering tensions between U.S. and Iran, after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said if Iran's oil exports are cut to zero, international waterways will not have the same security as before.

"We've got the concerns surrounding U.S. and Iran but there's not really anything to push oil out of the current range. It just seems to be volatile within it," said Jonathan Barratt, the chief investment officer at Probis Securities in Sydney.

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Christian Schmollinger)

By Koustav Samanta
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.76% 59.99 Delayed Quote.7.76%
WTI -0.93% 55.44 Delayed Quote.20.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:59aFacebook shuts dozens of Myanmar social media accounts over "inauthentic behaviour"
RE
01:56aYuan hits 11-year low, yen rises on rush to safe-havens
RE
01:53aPEOPLE BANK OF CHINA : Highlights of Monetary Policies in Q2 2019
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:55aOil dips amid economic concerns after U.S. fuel stocks build
RE
12:49aOil dips amid economic concerns after U.S. fuel stocks build
RE
12:42aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Indonesia slips as market awaits central bank stance; Singapore, Malaysia gain
RE
12:20aMajor China state-owned banks seen supporting yuan after fresh fall - traders
RE
12:18aAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : More supply is vital for domestic gas market
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
2Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
3POWERCELL SWEDEN AB (PUBL) : POWERCELL SWEDEN PUBL : Strong result following agreement with Bosch
4NOVA MINERALS LTD : NOVA MINERALS LTD (ASX:NVA) CEO Letter to Shareholders
5Canada's Pembina Pipeline makes storage play with $3.3 billion Kinder Morgan deal
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group