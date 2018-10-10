Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil dips as IMF lowers global growth outlook; eyes on U.S. hurricane

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 07:13am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Pumpjack is seen at the Sinopec-operated Shengli oil field in Dongying, Shandong

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday after the IMF lowered its global growth forecasts but prices were supported as Hurricane Michael churned towards Florida, causing the shutdown of nearly 40 percent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude output.

Brent crude futures were down 21 cents at $84.79 a barrel by 0434 GMT, after a 1.3 percent gain on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down by 34 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $74.62 a barrel, after rising nearly 1 percent in the previous session.

The International Monetary Fund downgraded its global economic growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019 on Tuesday, raising concerns that demand for oil products may slump as well.

Trade tensions and rising import tariffs were taking a toll on commerce, while emerging markets struggle with tighter financial conditions and capital outflows, the IMF said.

"Prices are peaking at the most opportunistic time given waning global growth narrative," said Stephen Innes, head of trading APAC at OANDA in Singapore.

In the United States, nearly 40 percent of daily crude oil production was lost from offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico wells on Tuesday because of platform evacuations and shut-ins ahead of Hurricane Michael.

Oil producers evacuated personnel from 75 platforms as the storm made its way through the central Gulf on the way to landfall on Wednesday on the Florida Panhandle.

The country's largest privately owned crude terminal, the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port LLC, said late on Tuesday it had halted operations at its marine terminal.

The facility is the only U.S. port able to fully load and unload tankers with a capacity of 2 million barrels of oil.

Companies turned off daily production of about 670,800 barrels of oil and 726 million cubic feet of natural gas by midday on Tuesday, according to offshore regulator the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

Iran's crude exports fell further in the first week of October, according to tanker data and an industry source, as buyers sought alternatives ahead of U.S. sanctions that take effect on Nov. 4.

Industry and government data on U.S. crude inventories will be delayed by one day this week because of a public holiday on Monday. The American Petroleum Institute is due to release data on Wednesday, while the U.S. Energy Information Administration is due to publish on Thursday.

"There seems to more positive supply chatter in the equation this week, and even although we know its maintenance season the markets are so long positioned that we could see an outsized move on a big build," Innes said.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)

By Aaron Sheldrick
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP 0.60% 6.66 End-of-day quote.8.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:28aAsian shares steady as global bond sell-off eases; sterling rises
RE
07:28aUK car industry launches contingency programme for 'no deal' Brexit
RE
07:23aSINOMACH CHINA NATIONAL MACHINERY INDUSTRY CORPO : CMEC executive visits Changchun LNG projects
PU
07:21aAsian shares steady as global bond sell-off eases; sterling rises
RE
07:20aFood ordering service Takeaway's German sales rise 40 percent in third-quarter
RE
07:18aAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Eighth Japan-Australia 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Consultations
PU
07:16aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Continued rise in PPI
PU
07:08aCONSTRUCTION PRICE INDEX FOR RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS AUGUST 2018 : +4.6% on a year earlier
PU
07:08aTURNOVER IN MAIN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY IN JULY 2018 : +9.9% year on year
PU
07:04aGermany plans rules for orphaned British-style companies post-Brexit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : EU nations agree to seek 35 percent CO2 cut on cars by 2030
2Oil dips as IMF lowers global growth outlook; eyes on U.S. hurricane
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
4S&P 500 : Ackman's Pershing Square unveils $900 million stake in Starbucks
5YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LTD : YUZHOU PROPERTIES : Sept sales up 198% to RMB6.56bn
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.