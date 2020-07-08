Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil dips as U.S. inventory build stokes supply fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 03:59am BST
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary

Oil prices eased in early trade on Wednesday as industry data showing a build in U.S. crude stockpiles and a forecast for U.S. crude output to fall less than anticipated in 2020 added to worries about oversupply.

Brent crude futures fell 13 cents, or 0.3%, to $42.95 a barrel by 0019 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 10 cents, or 0.3%, to $40.52 a barrel.

Prices were little changed in the previous session and have been held in a narrow band over the past two weeks as concerns about a spike in coronavirus cases globally tempers optimism about a recovery in fuel demand.

U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose last week, against expectations for a draw, although gasoline and distillate inventories fell more than expected, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's (EIA) said on Tuesday U.S. crude oil production is expected to fall by 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2020, a smaller decline than the 670,000 bpd it forecast previously.

However, it also expected global oil demand would recover through the end of 2021, predicting demand of 101.1 million bpd by the fourth quarter of next year.

"The EIA's forecast of a lower decline in U.S. output was partially offset by its outlook for firm demand recovery, which limited losses in oil markets," Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities said.

"Still, expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies would taper oil output cuts from August and softer U.S. equities added to pressure," he said.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) plans to boost oil exports in August, the first signal that OPEC and its allies, together known as OPEC+, are preparing to ease record oil output cuts next month, three sources familiar with the development told Reuters.

Key ministers of the OPEC+ are due to hold talks next week.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States pushed past 3 million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KIKUKAWA ENTERPRISE, INC. 2.30% 3330 End-of-day quote.-17.37%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.37% 42.96 Delayed Quote.-34.97%
WTI 0.33% 40.495 Delayed Quote.-34.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:26aLampard says Pulisic has raised his game at Chelsea
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aAs draw of city life faded for non-college workers, Blacks and Latinos were squeezed hardest
RE
12:02aPence says U.S. to maintain 'strong stand' on TikTok
RE
12:02aU.S. probing allegations TikTok violated children's privacy - sources
RE
07/07Scotland threatens to defy UK's post-Brexit legislation - FT
RE
07/07China to auction 20,000 tonnes of frozen pork from state reserves on July 10
RE
07/07Data shows companies that raised funds in 2020 also approved for U.S. PPP loans
RE
07/07NO USE ANALYSING JUVE'S 'TOTAL BLACKOUT' AGAINST MILAN : Sarri
RE
07/07Indonesia May retail sales contract the most in 12 years, central bank says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Trump aides weighed proposals to undermine Hong Kong?s dollar peg - Bloomberg
2Asian shares waver with coronavirus, corporate earnings in focus
3INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Mobileye and WILLER Partner on Self-Driving Mobility Solutions for Japan, Southeas..
4GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED : GENESIS MINERALS : Letter to Ineligible Shareholders Entitlement Offer
5FITBIT, INC. : FITBIT : How to Get More Mindful Right Now
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group