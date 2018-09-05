Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil dips as U.S. storm threat eases; Iran sanctions loom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 03:54am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Oil tanker is seen at sunset anchored off the Fos-Lavera oil hub near Marseille

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday, partly reversing a strong jump from the previous day, as the impact of a tropical storm on U.S. Gulf coast production was not as strong as initially expected.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $69.47 per barrel at 0139 GMT, down 40 cents, or 0.6 percent, from their last settlement.

International Brent crude futures fell 16 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $78.01 a barrel.

Prices jumped the previous day as dozens of U.S. oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico were shut in anticipation of tropical storm Gordon hitting the region.

But the storm was shifting eastward late on Tuesday, reducing its threat to producers on the western side of the Gulf and most Gulf Coast refineries.

Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia/Pacific at futures brokerage OANDA, said many crude futures traders were "caught long and wrong over the past 24 hours due to tropical storm buying frenzy", adding that "prices pulled back considerably as the magnitude of the storm suggests production losses will be limited."

There was also a typhoon hitting Japan's east coast overnight, with some damage to oil refineries in the Osaka region, although operator JXTG said its operations were not significantly affected.

Innes said the price outlook for crude was still bullish, in large part because of U.S. sanctions targeting Iran's oil sector from November.

"With the anticipation of up to 1.5 million barrels per day affected by the U.S. sanctions on Iran, one would expect prices to move higher in the weeks ahead."

Other voices, however, cautioned on the risks to oil demand if turmoil in emerging markets starts hitting economic growth.

"My sense is that the big issue going forward, if this emerging market crisis morphs into something more troubling, is not just (oil) demand growth but total demand," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage AxiTrader.

Emerging markets are a key driver of global oil demand growth, but several of them - especially Turkey and Argentina but also Indonesia and South Africa - have seen their currencies and stock markets come under pressure in recent months amid inflation, a strong U.S.-dollar <.DXY> and escalating global trade disputes.

"If emerging markets get worse ... that will impact crude markets," he said.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Henning Gloystein
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JXTG HOLDINGS INC -1.46% 763 End-of-day quote.1.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09/04Australia's economy storms ahead to best growth in six years
RE
09/04Mexico economy minister eyes U.S.-Canada deal by Friday
RE
09/04STATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : QFES allocates first intake of additional Palaszczuk Government firefighters
PU
09/04Oil dips as U.S. storm threat eases; Iran sanctions loom
RE
09/04ABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Economy grew 0.9 per cent in June quarter (Media Release)
PU
09/04LANCE : New Jersey Wins In Tariff Bill Passed by U.S. House
PU
09/04APEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Let Science Make Food Better
PU
09/04NotaryCam’s David Kressel and Henry Smith Honored by HousingWire as Mortgage Industry Insiders’
SE
09/04MQMR’s Steven Sinn Wins 2018 HousingWire Insiders Award
SE
09/04AAFA AMERICAN APPAREL AND FOOTWEAR ASSOCIATION : Applauds House Passage of Miscellaneous Tariff Bill
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2WAL-MART STORES : JD.com CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police report
3FACEBOOK : Facebook, Twitter face U.S. Congress over politics and the internet
4DOCUSIGN INC : DOCUSIGN : Completes Acquisition of SpringCM
5DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : ING penalty puts Europe's money laundering controls on the spot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.