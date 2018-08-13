Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil dips as emerging market woes dim demand outlook; Iran sanctions offer support

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 09:06am CEST
A pump jack is seen at sunset outside Scheibenhard, near Strasbourg

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Monday as rising trade tensions and economic woes in emerging markets dented the outlook for fuel demand growth, but U.S. sanctions against Iran still pointed towards tighter supply.

Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $72.57 per barrel at 0702 GMT, down 24 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $67.43 a barrel, down 20 cents, or 0.3 percent from their last settlement.

Traders said the demand outlook for oil was dimming due to ongoing trade disputes between the United States and China, as well as economic trouble in Turkey potentially spreading across emerging markets.

"Trade protectionism and escalating tensions between the world's largest economies (the United States and China) have cast a looming shadow on global oil demand growth in 2018," Singapore-based brokerage Phillip Futures said on Monday.

Hedge funds and other money managers reduced their bullish positions in U.S. crude futures and options in the week ending on Aug. 7, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

In broader markets, the concerns about Turkey's financial stability stoking fears of contagion among other emerging markets, especially in Asia, pulled down stocks.

Beyond the darkening economic outlook, Phillip Futures said hedge funds had reduced bullish bets on oil because of "rising production levels from OPEC and the United States."

U.S. energy companies last week added the most oil rigs since May, adding 10 rigs to bring the total count to 869, according to the Baker Hughes energy services firm.

That was the highest level of drilling activity since March 2015.

Despite the cautious mood in oil markets, there were drivers keeping prices from falling further.

The United States has started implementing new sanctions against Iran, which from November will also target the country's petroleum sector.

Iran is the third-largest producer among the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

"With U.S. sanctions on Iran back in place ... maintaining global supply might be very challenging," ANZ bank said on Monday, although it added that "the U.S. is doing its bit to increase production".

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Joseph Radford and Christian Schmollinger)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:15aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Sirte oil company ...advertisement no. 08/ 2018
PU
09:10aOil dips as emerging market woes dim demand outlook; Iran sanctions offer support
RE
09:10aCSO CZECH STATISTICAL OFFICE : Harvest Estimates - July 2018
PU
09:06aOil dips as emerging market woes dim demand outlook; Iran sanctions offer support
RE
09:00aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender Extension No. (MTC-35/2018)
PU
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
08:42aDutch superyacht builders propelled by rising economic tide
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : British MPs 'disappointed' over regulator's inaction on RBS
2TESLA : TESLA : LEGAL ROW OVER MUSK TESLA PLAN
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Convent refinery heavy oil hydrocracker shut by fire - sources
4KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
5BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED : BLUESCOPE STEEL : Australian Steelmaker Mulls $700 Million U.S. Investment -- Update
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.