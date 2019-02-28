Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil dips as trade talks drag, China's economy shows weakness

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 07:41am EST
FILE PHOTO: A diesel storage tank is seen at the Middle East Oil Refinery Company (MIDOR) in Alexandria

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday as U.S.-China trade tensions persisted, the Chinese economy showed signs of slowing and record U.S. production undermined OPEC-led output curbs.

Brent crude was down 37 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $66.02 a barrel by 1225 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 13 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $56.81.

Factory activity in China, the world's biggest oil importer, shrank for a third month in February as export orders fell at the fastest pace since the financial crisis a decade ago.

"Further evidence of a slowdown in China hit risk sentiment," said Jasper Lawler, head of research at futures brokerage London Capital Group.

A Reuters survey of 36 economists and analysts on Thursday indicated growing pessimism over the prospects for a significant price rally this year.

They forecast Brent crude oil futures to average $66.44 a barrel in 2019, slightly below the $67.32 projected in January.

"In the short-term, oil markets are going to be characterised by supply tightness on international markets," said Emirates NBD's Edward Bell.

"Over the rest of 2019, though, the rising oil price sits incongruously with slowing economic growth in major markets."

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer also dampened expectations of a swift resolution to the trade dispute between China and the United States after hopes had been raised by reports of progress on key sticking points.

Lighthizer said issues with China were "too serious" to be resolved with promises from Beijing to purchase more U.S. goods and any deal needed to include a way to ensure commitments were met.

Crude prices have also been dragged down by surging U.S. oil production, rising more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in the past year to a record 12.1 million bpd.

Supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia - a group known as OPEC+ - have offered some support since January.

That reduction helped to drive down U.S. commercial crude inventories by 8.6 million barrels to 445.87 million barrels in the week to Feb. 22.

"Crude imports into the U.S. fell 1.6 million bpd last week, to a two-decade low," ANZ bank said on Thursday.

G
RAPHIC: U.S. oil production & storage levels:

(Reporting by Noah Browning in London; Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Edmund Blair and David Goodman)

By Noah Browning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:55aStocks sink for third day as investors temper trade optimism
RE
07:55aCURRENCIES : Dollar Slides Ahead Of Fourth Quarter GDP Data, Amid Geopolitical Jitters
DJ
07:54aStock futures weak as Trump-Kim summit ends abruptly; GDP data in focus
RE
07:50aOil dips as trade talks drag, China's economy shows weakness
RE
07:45aIndia's GDP Growth Slowed to 6.6% Last Quarter
DJ
07:41aOil dips as trade talks drag, China's economy shows weakness
RE
07:41aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : 43rd Civil Accounts Day on March 1, 2019; On the occasion, the Finance Minister, Shri Arun Jaitley to make a Statement on the implementation of PM -KISAN Yojana through PFMS and to release the Compendium on GST Refunds compiled by the Office of Pr. CCA (CBIC) among others
PU
07:41aTrump, North Korea's Kim End Nuclear Summit Without Agreement -- 5th Update
DJ
07:32aPhilippines sets inflation target at 2-4 percent through 2021-2022
RE
07:31aECHA EUROPEAN CHEMICAL AGENCY : 28 February 2019 - Press release REACH data compliance needs to improve
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT remains confident of growth despite regulatory risk
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev predicts strong growth after solid end to 2018
3ENGIE : ENGIE : Profit Fell in 2018, Hit by Impairments
4ABB LTD : ABB 4Q Profit Dropped Despite Orders Rising
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : Aston Martin boss - Brexit delay would prolong uncertainty

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.