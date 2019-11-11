Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil dips for second day on lack of trade talk progress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 07:58pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A drilling rig operates in the Permian Basin oil and natural gas producing area in Lea County

U.S. oil fell for a second day on Tuesday, amid little sign of progress on U.S.-China trade talks, while Saudi Arabian crude output rose, reinforcing concerns about a glut.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 20 cents, or 0.4%, at $56.66 a barrel by 0039 GMT. The contract dropped 0.7% in the previous session.

Brent crude futures were yet to trade after falling 0.5% on Monday.

Worries about the impact on oil demand from the fallout of the 16-month U.S.-China trade war, which has weighed on global economic growth, have returned after doubts were cast on the chances of a so-called phase one agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that talks with China were moving along "very nicely" but the United States would only make a deal if it was the right one for Washington. He also there had been incorrect reporting about U.S. willingness to lift tariffs.

"Oil prices are struggling at the start of the week as trade concerns derail some of the momentum we saw in October that a phase one deal would deliver a boost for energy demand," said Edward Moya, senior market strategist at OANDA.

Caution ruled in other markets ahead of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump to the Economic Club of New York later in the day in case there was any new word on an agreement.

On the supply side, Saudi Arabia raised its oil output in October to 10.3 million barrels per day (bpd), although it kept its supplies to oil markets below its OPEC output target.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+, will probably extend a deal to limit crude supply but are unlikely to deepen their cuts, Oman's energy minister said.

OPEC+, which has cut output by 1.2 million bpd since January under a deal set to last until March 2020, will next meet in early December.

Elsewhere, U.S. data showed that crude inventories at Cushing, the delivery point for WTI, fell about 1.2 million barrels in the week to Nov. 8, traders said, citing market intelligence firm Genscape.

Cushing inventories had grown for five weeks in a row through Nov. 1, according to government data.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin)

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.21% 62.16 Delayed Quote.15.20%
WTI 0.07% 56.75 Delayed Quote.25.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:58pOil dips for second day on lack of trade talk progress
RE
07:57pAlibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
RE
07:45pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Fewer people delaying seeing GPs (Media Release)
PU
07:35pBASE RESOURCES : 12/11/2019 TZMI Congress presentation (2.3 MiB) View Document
PU
07:24pAsia shares turn sluggish ahead of Trump speech
RE
07:20pAER AUSTRALIAN ENERGY REGULATOR : AGL in court over alleged failure to provide accurate and timely performance data
PU
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:15pBASS OIL : Onshore Indonesian Oil Operations Update – October 2019
PU
07:10pINPEX : joins ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD) (PDF 140KB)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2YAGEO CORPORATION : YAGEO : to Acquire KEMET for US$27.20 Per Share in Cash
3BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Burger King picks Unilever to make plant-based Whoppers in Europe
4Anheuser-Busch to buy out Craft Brew Alliance in $321 million deal
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : to Buy Out Craft-Brewing Company

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group