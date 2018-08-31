Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil dips on Sino-U.S. trade conflict, but looming Iran sanctions support

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 04:38am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Oil pours from Edwin Drake's original 1859 well that launched the modern petroleum industry

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Friday amid concerns the trade war between the United States and China could intensify, although looming U.S. sanctions against Iran's oil exports prevented markets from falling further.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $77.70 per barrel at 0232 GMT, down 7 cents from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 3 cents at $70.22 a barrel.

Still, with Venezuelan supply falling sharply and concerns around U.S. sanctions against Iran that will target its oil exports from November, crude markets in August are on track to post a more than 4 percent rise for Brent and a 2 percent increase for WTI.

In a sign of a tightening market, the amount of unsold crude stored in the Atlantic basin has dwindled from around 30 cargoes to just a handful in recent weeks, trade data showed.

Despite this, analysts cautioned that the trade disputes between the United States and other major economies, especially China and the European Union, could start to drag on economic growth and, by extension, fuel demand.

"You have to wonder if it (crude) can sustain these prices in a world where President Trump doubles down on his battle with the EU and China at the same time," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage AxiTrader.

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to ramp up trade conflict with China and has told aides he is ready to impose tariffs on $200 billion (£153.70 billion) more in Chinese imports as soon as a public comment period on the plan ends next week, several media reported on Thursday.

"Assuming the trade war is about to escalate again, the questions traders will be wondering about is global growth (and) demand for crude," McKenna said.


(Graphic: Crude oil futures trading volumes -

SHANGHAI DELIVERY

Meanwhile, China's Shanghai crude oil futures, launched in March, will see delivery of their first contract on Friday.

The speed of Shanghai crude's take-up has surprised many traders and analysts.

Among the three major crude benchmarks - WTI, Brent and Shanghai - China's front-month crude futures now make up a share of almost 15 percent in terms of monthly volumes.

Traders said Shanghai's fast rise reflects China's importance as the world's biggest oil importer. It is also part of a policy by Beijing to increasingly use the yuan currency in global trade, especially during times of economic disputes with the United States.

Since its launch in March, front-month Shanghai crude oil futures have gained almost 10 percent in value to 481 yuan ($70.31) per barrel.

($1 = 6.8415 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48aDOLLAR INDEX : edges up on latest round of US-China trade tensions
RE
05:37aJapan fund managers increase stock exposure in August
RE
05:26aU.S., Canada make late-night push for NAFTA; no deal yet
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14aAsian stocks bruised by Trump's trade war threats
RE
05:06aGrowth worries rise as Japan's July factory output falls
RE
05:02aAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Investing in brown coal research and development
PU
04:45aBlackRock voted to replace Tesla's Musk with independent chairman
RE
04:45aCanada's Freeland says NAFTA talks with U.S. to resume Friday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : second-quarter profit doubles as China, online sales jump; sh..
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses
3Canada, U.S. push toward NAFTA deal by Friday
4U.S., Canada make late-night push for NAFTA; no deal yet
5Apple expected to unveil new iPhone models on September 12

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.