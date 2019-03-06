Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Oil dips on U.S. stocks build, production outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 12:00am EST
Pumpjack is seen at the Sinopec-operated Shengli oil field in Dongying, Shandong

SEOUL/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Wednesday as bullish output forecasts by two big U.S. producers and a build in weekly U.S. crude stockpiles outweighed ongoing OPEC-led production cuts.

International Brent crude futures were at $65.36 per barrel at 0440 GMT, down 50 cents, or 0.8 percent, from their last settlement.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were also down 0.8 percent, or 45 cents, at $56.11 per barrel.

"Crude oil futures continue to demonstrate whippy trades as markets balance between OPEC-led cuts and the effects of rising U.S. production levels," said Benjamin Lu, commodities analyst at Singapore-based brokerage firm Phillip Futures.

Increasingly event-driven trading was adding to market volatility, he added.

Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp released rival Permian Basin projections on Tuesday pointing to increased shale oil production.

If realised, the increases would cement the pair as the dominant players in the West Texas and New Mexico field, with one-third of Permian production potentially under their control within five years.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, also showed larger-than-expected U.S. crude stockpiles.

U.S. crude inventories rose by 7.3 million barrels in the week ending March 1 to 451.5 million, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 1.2 million barrels, API said. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.1 million barrels. [API/S]

"An increase in U.S. crude inventories is weighing on oil prices and in the long term, concerns over rising oil production in the Permian region is keeping a lid on prices," said Kim Kwang-rae, commodity analyst at Samsung Futures in Seoul.

Official data from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration is due later on Wednesday.

The rise in North American production undermines supply cut efforts led by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

OPEC and its allies pledged to curb output by 1.2 million barrels per day, and they are likely to push back their decision whether or not to extend the output cut agreement to June from April, according to sources.

Meanwhile, the market is looking for further signs that the United States and China are making progress in talks to resolve their trade conflict.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said President Donald Trump would reject any trade deal that is not perfect, but added the White House would keep working on an agreement.

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in SINGAPORE, Jane Chung in SEOUL and Colin Packham in SYDNEY; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Jane Chung and Koustav Samanta
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.05% 25806.63 Delayed Quote.10.63%
NASDAQ 100 0.08% 7156.78508 Delayed Quote.12.97%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.02% 7576.361025 Delayed Quote.14.47%
S&P 500 -0.11% 2789.65 Delayed Quote.11.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
12:17aChina stocks rally on stimulus hopes, Aussie dollar hit by weak GDP data
RE
03/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil dips on U.S. stocks build, production outlook
RE
03/05ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Higher, Paced By China
DJ
03/05MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Slightly Lower As Investors Seek Catalysts Beyond U.S.-China Trade Talks
DJ
03/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Lower as Investors Await Trade Signals
DJ
03/05Stocks slip, dollar gains as China cuts growth target
RE
03/05Stocks slip, dollar gains as China cuts growth target
RE
03/05Dutch bank stocks, Austria's Raiffeisen fall on money laundering report
RE
03/05Retail stocks set to bypass tariff woes but face aftershock risk
RE
03/05LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : GVC, weak pound lift FTSE 100; profit-taking hits Intertek
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn pays bail, Tokyo court says, paving way for release on Wednesday
2JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J nasal spray gets U.S. approval as first new type of anti-depressan..
3FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP : FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP : F&M Bank Opens New Branch Office in Lockeford
4DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP : DEXUS PROPERTY : New Tiffany & Co. Sydney flagship opens its doors
5WISR : Response to ASX Price Query
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.