Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil dips on concerns of slowing economic growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 02:32am CEST
FILE PHOTO: File photo of a worker walking past a pump jack on an oil field owned by Bashneft, Bashkortostan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Monday as concerns over slowing economic growth weighed on markets.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $71.78 per barrel at 0019 GMT, down 5 cents from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 4 cents, at $65.87 per barrel.

"Disappointing industrial data out of China along with concerns over emerging market economies centered on Turkey weighed on commodities," Edward Bell of Emirates NBD bank said in a note on Sunday.

In the United States, U.S. energy companies last week kept the oil rig count <RIG-OL-USA-BHI> unchanged at 869, according to Baker Hughes energy services firm on Friday.

"The recent softening in benchmark prices should temper the pace of growth in U.S. exploration and production activity and lead to slower overall output growth," Bell said.

Outside the United States, traders said U.S. sanctions against Iran could soon impact prices.

The U.S. government has introduced financial sanctions against Iran which, from November, will also target the country's petroleum sector.

Iran produced around 3.65 million barrels per day of crude in July, according to a Reuters survey, making it the third biggest producer within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), behind Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:41aIPART INDEPENDENT PRICING AND REGULATORY TRIBUNA : Media Release - IPART seeks comment on Ethanol Market Monitoring - 20 August 2018
PU
02:32aOil dips on concerns of slowing economic growth
RE
02:31aPGA TOUR : 2017-18 Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle
PU
02:25aAsia shares inch up, cautious on Sino-U.S. trade talks
RE
01:17aGlobal luxury brands again chase China's young, rich and spendthrift
RE
01:15aBusiness leaders' confidence in UK economy at lowest so far this year - survey
RE
01:12aJapan firms welcome skilled foreign workers, frown at unskilled labourers - Reuters poll
RE
12:02aTurkish lira crisis poses additional risk to German economy - German finance ministry
RE
08/19Greece exits final bailout successfully - ESM
RE
08/19U.S. drops agriculture demand from NAFTA talks - Mexico farm lobby
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AGCO CORPORATION : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
2KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC : KEY ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Appointment of Rob Saltiel as New President and Chie..
3Homegrown gardeners and chefs take home the win in sacramento
4IPSOS : IPSOS : Turnbull supporters rally in face of Dutton leadership rumblings – politics live
5KIN GROUP PLC : KIN : Movers and Shakers

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.