Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil dips on demand fears as OPEC+ considers output increase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 05:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A long exposure image shows the movement of a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

Oil prices fell on Tuesday on worries that new restrictions to stem surging U.S. and Asian coronavirus cases could threaten a recovery in fuel demand just as OPEC+ producers prepare to increase output from August.

Brent crude futures fell 44 cents to $42.28 a barrel by 0840 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid 53 cents to $39.57.

The governor of California, the United States' most populous state, on Monday ordered bars to shut and restaurants, movie theatres, zoos and museums to cease indoor operations as coronavirus cases soared.

California's moves follow the recent reinstatement of some restrictions in other states, such as Florida and Texas. New restrictions were also introduced in Asia and Australia.

On the supply side, markets are keenly awaiting news from Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, on the next level of production cuts. OPEC's Joint Technical Committee meets on Tuesday, with the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee due to meet on Wednesday.

Under the existing supply pact, OPEC+ is set to taper its record production cut of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) to 7.7 million bpd from August through December.

The oil market is moving closer to balance as demand gradually rises, OPEC's secretary general said on Monday.

China's June crude oil imports hit both daily and monthly highs, data showed on Tuesday.

However, Citi analysts said that the looming supply increase could weigh on prices given demand uncertainties. Morgan Stanley said oil demand is unlikely to exceed pre-COVID levels until late 2021.

The market will also be watching for fuel consumption data due on Tuesday from the American Petroleum Institute industry group and on Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Analysts estimate that U.S. gasoline stockpiles fell by 900,000 barrels and crude oil inventories by 2.3 million barrels in the week to July 10, a preliminary Reuters poll showed.

(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Shu Zhang in Singapore; Editing by David Goodman)

By Shadia Nasralla
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MORGAN STANLEY 0.84% 50.22 Delayed Quote.-1.76%
WTI 0.51% 39.77 Delayed Quote.-34.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:05aFACTBOX-Huawei's involvement in telecoms networks around the world
RE
05:59aUK economy could shrink 14% this year, budget forecasters say
RE
05:55aSpanish banks' ECB borrowing hits highest level since late 2013
RE
05:54aHong Kong to impose most severe social distancing restrictions
RE
05:41aAZARBAYJAN RESPUBLIKASININ MARKAZI BANKI : On FX auction
PU
05:36aAGR : Scores “Excellent” in Achilles FPAL Compliance Audit
PU
05:33aTech selloff spreads to Europe as virus fears mount
RE
05:33aBotswana expects smaller economic contraction in 2020 than previous forecast
RE
04:05aGoogle in talks to invest $4 billion in Reliance's digital arm, Bloomberg reports
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. - o..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3K+S AG : K+S : Berenberg maintains a Sell rating
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : A busy run for Deutsche Bank in Central and Eastern Europe
5COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group