Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil dips on global economy jitters, but OPEC output cuts offer some support

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 08:35pm EST
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump jack can be seen in Cisco, Texas

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil markets dipped on Friday, dragged down by concerns over a global economic slowdown although supply cuts led by producer club OPEC and U.S. sanctions against Venezuela provided crude with some support.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.47 per barrel at 0123 GMT, down 17 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last settlement. WTI dropped by around 2.5 percent the previous session.

International Brent crude oil futures were down by 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $61.51 per barrel after falling 1.7 percent the previous session.

Weighing on financial markets, including crude oil futures, were concerns that trade disputes between the United States and China would remain unresolved, denting global economic growth prospects.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he did not plan to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a March 1 deadline set by the two countries to achieve a trade deal.

If there is no agreement between the world's two biggest economies, Trump has threatened to increase U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. Another round of talks is scheduled for next week in Beijing.

"Crude prices returned to the lows of the week as slower growth prospects...could signal a return (of reasons) for inventories to rise," said Edward Moya, market analyst at futures brokerage Oanda.

Despite this, traders said crude prices were prevented from falling much further by supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which were introduced late last year and are aimed at tightening the market and propping up prices.

As part of these cuts, Saudi Arabia - the world's biggest crude oil exporter and de-facto leader of OPEC - cut its crude output in January by about 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 10.24 million bpd, according to OPEC sources.

That puts Saudi crude oil production almost 1.7 million bpd below that of the United States, which has been churning out around 11.9 million bpd in late 2018 and early 2019 - up by more than 2 million bpd from a year earlier.

Another risk to oil supply comes from Venezuela after the implementation of U.S. sanctions against the OPEC-member's petroleum industry in late January. Analysts expect this move to knock out 300,000-500,000 bpd of exports.

Yet for the time being, the sanctions impact on international oil markets was limited.

"The (Venezuela) disruption overall seems manageable both for the U.S. and the global market," said Norbert Rücker, head of commodity research at Swiss bank Julius Baer. "The oil market sits on a comfortable cushion of supply."

GRAPHIC:
Russian, U.S. & Saudi crude oil production -

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:05pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Tax Treaties Covered by the Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS will be Increased
PU
09:05pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Announcement of 10-year Inflation-Indexed JGBs to Be Issued in February
PU
08:40pProtests to Hit CBS Friday Over Big Boi Super Bowl Fur Fiasco!
SE
08:35pOil dips on global economy jitters, but OPEC output cuts offer some support
RE
08:32pNIKKEI 225 : Asia stocks slip on renewed anxiety over trade, growth outlook
RE
08:15pUK firms hire fewer permanent staff for first time since 2016 - REC
RE
07:55pNORMA TORRES : Torres, Engel Introduce Bill to Block Trump Administration Proposal to Deregulate Firearm Exports
PU
07:53pDOLLAR INDEX : firms, Aussie weakens as fresh growth worries prop up safe havens
RE
07:46pFed's Bullard Reiterates There's No Need to Raise Rates Again
DJ
07:44pGolf - Mickelson hits every fairway for first time in two decades
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
2Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J becomes first drugmaker to add prices to television ads
5EXCLUSIVE: Dell explores sale of cybersecurity company SecureWorks - sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.