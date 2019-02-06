Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil dips on rising U.S. supply, but OPEC cuts lend support

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 09:06pm EST
FILE PHOTO - Oil tanker is seen at sunset anchored off the Fos-Lavera oil hub near Marseille

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday after U.S. crude inventories rose and as production levels in the country held at record levels, but OPEC-led supply cuts and a crisis in Venezuela supported markets.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.83 per barrel at 0154 GMT, down 18 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last settlement.

International Brent crude oil futures were down by 30 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $62.39 per barrel.

U.S. crude oil inventories climbed by 1.3 million barrels in the week that ended Feb. 1, to 447.21 million barrels, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, average weekly U.S. crude oil production remained at the record 11.9 million barrels per day (bpd) it reached in late 2018.

GRAPHIC: U.S
. oil drilling, production & storage levels -

Countering the rising U.S. crude output and inventories are voluntary supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) aimed at tightening the market and propping up prices.

Meanwhile, U.S. sanctions against Venezuela's oil industry are expected to knock out at least 500,000 bpd of crude exports.

"We expect the oil price to rise in the first-half of 2019 on tightening supply conditions and decline in the second-half on weakening economic activity and an increase in U.S. crude exports to international markets," said French bank BNP Paribas.

It estimated average 2019 prices for Brent at $68 per barrel and for WTI at $61 per barrel, both down by $8 from its previous outlook.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Pullin)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:49pVenezuela opposition will name new Citgo board this week - WSJ
RE
09:44pNikkei falls, but SoftBank Group jumps on buyback, robust earnings
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:06pOil dips on rising U.S. supply, but OPEC cuts lend support
RE
08:12pPowell Lauds Fed's 'Precious' Independence From Politics
DJ
08:02pDOLLAR INDEX : Aussie under pressure after RBA's dovish shift, yen firmer
RE
07:58pIrish consumer sentiment lifted by post-Christmas sales, jobs news
RE
07:57pUK house builders show caution as Brexit approaches - NHBC
RE
07:57pBrexit, global slowdown to weigh on Bank of England
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
2APPLE : WEAK U.S. PROFIT PICTURE MAY NOT BE SO BAD: Credit Suisse
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : Is this the final hurdle for immunotherapy?
4CLONTARF ENERGY PLC : CLONTARF ENERGY : Bolivia picks Chinese partner for $2.3 billion lithium projects
5HONDA MOTOR CO LTD : GM Cruise chief could earn $25 million in long-term incentives

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.