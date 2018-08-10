Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil dips on trade dispute, Iran sanctions tighten outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 09:46am CEST
Pumpjacks are seen at an oil field in Huaian, Jiangsu

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday on worries that global trade disputes will slow economic growth and demand for fuel, but losses were limited by U.S. sanctions against Iran which look set to tighten supply.

Benchmark Brent crude oil was down 50 cents a barrel at $71.57 by 0725 GMT. U.S. light crude was 40 cents lower at $66.41 a barrel.

Escalating trade tensions are casting a shadow over the outlook for economic growth and pushing up the dollar, the currency in which oil is traded internationally, making it more expensive for consumers using other currencies.

Major emerging economies including China, India and Turkey have all seen their currencies slump.

"Oil, like other commodities, is responding to dollar strength this morning," Harry Tchilinguirian, head of oil strategy at French bank BNP Paribas in London, told Reuters Global Oil Forum.

For the week, Brent is set for a near 2 percent fall, while U.S. light crude is heading for a drop of nearly 3 percent.

"The market seems to be focused on fears of reduced demand from China, partially due to the effects of the trade wars between China and the United States," said William O'Loughlin, investment analyst at Australia's Rivkin Securities.

In the latest round of tariffs, China said it would impose additional tariffs of 25 percent on $16 billion worth of U.S. imports.

Although crude was removed from the list, replaced by refined products and liquefied petroleum gas, analysts say Chinese imports of U.S. crude will fall significantly.

China's automobile sales fell 4.0 percent in July from a year earlier to 1.89 million vehicles, an industry association said on Friday, amid rising concern over the potential fallout of the Sino-U.S. trade spat.

While the demand outlook was getting gloomier, supplies are likely to tighten with the introduction of U.S. sanctions against Iran, which from November will also include oil exports.

Although the European Union, China and India all oppose sanctions, many are expected to bow to American pressure.

Analysts expect Iranian crude exports to fall by between 500,000 and 1.3 million barrels per day, with buyers in Japan, South Korea and India already dialling back orders.

The total reduction will depend on whether major buyers of Iranian oil in Asia receive sanctions waivers that would still allow some imports.

It is not clear whether China, the biggest buyer of Iranian crude, will bow to U.S. pressure.

"I think the market will need to see the evidence gathering on the loss of Iranian barrels following the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions before it moves up, and I expect it should become very apparent by the end of this month," Tchilinguirian said.

(Reporting by Christopher Johnson in London and Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Christopher Johnson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:38aRyanair strike hits 55,000 customers across Europe
RE
10:36aUK economy picks up speed in second quarter but underlying growth still weak
RE
10:31aGoldman Sachs sees orderly Brexit with PM May getting deal through parliament
RE
10:21aGlobal Stocks Drop as Plunge in Turkish Lira Rattles Markets
DJ
10:08aCURRENCIES : Dollar Index Jumps To Around One-year High As Turkey's Lira Gets Rocked
DJ
10:00aFRESENIUS KABI : is one of the Best Workplaces in the field of Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Industry in India
PU
09:55aUNHCR OFFICE OF UNITED NATIONS HIGH COMMISS : New support for refugees also helps hosts — World Bank official
PU
09:55aAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : National Energy Guarantee survives COAG Energy Council
PU
09:46aOil dips on trade dispute, Iran sanctions tighten outlook
RE
09:45aOil dips on trade dispute, Iran sanctions tighten outlook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : At bargain prices, European banks attract value-hungry investors
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Dropbox results top estimates on higher subscriber additions
3LUXOTTICA GROUP : Trade war threatens reign of luxury stocks
4NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Trade, Oil-price Worries Blow Asian Markets Lower
5NOVOZYMES A/S : NOVOZYMES A/S : Interim report for the first half of 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.