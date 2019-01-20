Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil dips on weak economic outlook, but OPEC-led cuts support

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2019 | 08:06pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates in the Permian Basin oil production area near Wink

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Monday, weighed down by expectations that China will report its weakest economic growth in almost three decades amid waning domestic demand and painful U.S. tariffs.

Still, analysts expect oil prices to be relatively well supported this year by supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and some non-OPEC allies, including Russia.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $62.30 per barrel at 0022 GMT, down 40 cents, or 0.6 percent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 37 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $53.43 a barrel.

U.S. bank J.P. Morgan said there were ongoing signs of economic uncertainty.

"The global outlook remains murky, despite emerging positives from a dovish Fed (now boosting U.S. mortgage applications), faster China easing (China credit growth stabilizing) and a more durable U.S.-China truce," it said.

Despite this, analysts said supply cuts led by OPEC would likely provide crude oil prices with support.

"Brent can remain above $60 per barrel on OPEC+ compliance, expiry of Iran waivers and slower U.S. output growth," J.P. Morgan said.

It recommended investors should "stay long" crude oil.

Researchers at Bernstein Energy said the supply cuts led by OPEC "will move the market back into supply deficit" for most of 2019 and that "this should allow oil prices to rise to U.S. $70 per barrel before year-end from current levels of U.S.$60 per barrel."

In the United States, energy firms cut 21 oil rigs in the week to Jan. 18, taking the total count down to 852, the lowest since May 2018, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in a weekly report on Friday.

It was biggest decline since February 2016, as drillers reacted to the 40 percent plunge in U.S. crude prices late last year.

However, U.S. crude oil production <C-OUT-T-EIA> still rose by more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2018, to a record 11.9 million bpd.

With the rig count stalling, last year's growth rate is unlikely to be repeated in 2019, although most analysts expect annual production to average well over 12 million bpd, making the United States the world's biggest oil producer ahead of Russia and Saudi Arabia.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48pAgeing Singapore - City-state helps firms retain workers past retirement age
RE
08:43pOil falls ahead of China data, but OPEC-led cuts support
RE
08:15pDOLLAR INDEX : steady near two-week high on recovery in risk appetite
RE
08:06pOil dips on weak economic outlook, but OPEC-led cuts support
RE
08:02pAsia holds breath for China data, Brexit news
RE
07:56pUK house prices make weakest start to year since 2012 - Rightmove
RE
07:53pRecord number of British energy customers switched supplier in 2018 - data
RE
07:46pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. demands regular review of China trade reform
RE
07:44pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. demands regular review of China trade reform
RE
07:36pAustralian economy to be slowed, not sunk, by headwinds
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil dips on weak economic outlook, but OPEC-led cuts support
2Detained ex-Nissan chairman Ghosn offers stock, passports for bail
3PORSCHE HOLDING : PORSCHE : Panamera models of 2017-2018 recalled by MoCI
4XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : takes on Transsion in Africa
5US FDA Approves ONTRUZANT® (trastuzumab-dttb), Samsung Bioepis' First Oncology Medicine in the United State..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.