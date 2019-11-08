Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil down 1% after Trump douses hopes for roll back on China tariffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 11:19am EST
FILE PHOTO: Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland, Texas

Oil prices fell more than 1% on Friday, weighed down by uncertainty about how close Washington and Beijing are to a trade deal after U.S. President Donald Trump said he has not agreed to roll back tariffs on China.

Brent crude futures fell 73 cents, or 1.2%, to $61.56 a barrel by 10:52 a.m. EST (1552 GMT). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 74 cents, or 1.3%, at $56.41 a barrel.

Brent was headed for a weekly fall of 0.3%, its second straight weekly decline. WTI was on track to gain 0.3%.

The 16-month trade war between the world's two biggest economies has slowed economic growth around the world and prompted analysts to lower forecasts for oil demand, raising concerns that a supply glut could develop in 2020.

Trump on Friday told reporters he has not agreed to roll back tariffs on China but that Beijing would like him to do so.

The comments come after officials from both countries on Thursday said China and the United States have agreed to roll back tariffs on each others' goods in a "phase one" trade deal if it is completed.

Yet Reuters reported on Thursday the plan faced stiff internal opposition in the U.S. administration. U.S. officials have signalled opposing views on the status of talks.

"An improved outlook for demand growth is highly dependent on a resolution of the trade skirmish," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC. "The oil market has become highly reactive to the vagaries of the situation and headline risk abounds."

Oil prices have also been under pressure since OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said this week that he was more optimistic about the outlook for 2020, appearing to downplay any need to cut output more deeply.

A deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, such as Russia, will limit supplies until March next year. The producers meet on Dec. 5-6 in Vienna to review that policy.

"Even if a partial (U.S.-China) agreement is reached, the impetus for demand will not be enough to avoid an oversupply next year, meaning that OPEC will still need to make bigger production cuts," Commerzbank said in a note.

While customs data showed that China's crude oil imports in October rose 11.5% from a year earlier to a record high, bearish signals elsewhere tempered the news.

U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose sharply last week as refineries cut output and exports dropped, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Oil prices were unmoved by reports of Iranian forces shooting down a foreign drone over the port city of Mahshahr.

GRAPHIC: U.S. petroleum inventories - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/US-OIL-STOCKS/0H001PBQX5Y0/eikon.png

By Stephanie Kelly

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:35aANOTHER HURDLE IN U.S.-CHINA TRADE TALKS : Where to Seal the Deal -- Update
DJ
11:27aTrade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil falls
RE
11:27aShell says gas leak on unit at Pernis oil refinery under control
RE
11:26aTrade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil falls
RE
11:25aTrump Says U.S. Hasn't Yet Agreed to Roll Back Tariffs as Part of China Trade Deal -- Update
DJ
11:20aGap says still planning Old Navy spin-off as CEO departs
RE
11:19aOil down 1% after Trump douses hopes for roll back on China tariffs
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aDeloitte sells Mamas & Papas to Bluegem Capital
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2AMUNDI : AMUNDI : Credit Agricole shares fall as French retail banking disappoints
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH Drives Luxury to High End of Market -- WSJ
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ SE: Allianz reports strong operating profit of 3.0 billion euros in 3Q 2019. Full-year op..
5China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group