Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil dragged into U.S.-China trade war, prices slump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 12:26pm EDT

NEW YORK (Reuters) - China threatened to impose tariffs on U.S. crude oil for the first time in the escalating bilateral trade war, sending prices to two-week lows on Friday as that compounded worries about a slowdown in global oil demand.

China said crude would be among the U.S. products hit by tariffs of 5% as of Sept. 1. U.S. President Donald Trump said he would offer a response later on Friday.

A trade spat between the world's two largest economies has dragged on for over a year and roiled financial markets. Though Chinese and U.S. trade negotiators held discussions as recently as this week, neither side appears ready to make a significant compromise and there have been no signs of a near-term truce.

China, one of the world's biggest crude importers, has sharply lowered U.S. shipments from a record high hit last year. With the latest tariffs, purchases are likely to grind to a complete halt, traders and analysts said.

A shale boom has helped the United States become the world's largest oil producer, ahead of Saudi Arabia and Russia, and exports have surged to a record above 3 million barrels per day (bpd) after a ban was lifted in late 2015.

"The tit for tat trade war now has the oil market officially caught in the crossfire, this time with China striking the heart of Trump's traditional base of support of U.S. oil producers," said Michael Tran, director of energy strategy at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

"With China being the world's foremost crude import growth region, U.S. producers need China, not the other way around," he said. "The U.S. will have to find alternative buyers for their crude, which will be a challenge given the weakening global demand backdrop."

U.S. shipments to China have made up about 5% of total U.S. crude exports on average so far this year, according to data from the Department of Energy.

U.S. crude futures slumped as much as 3.5% to $53.40 a barrel on Friday, the lowest since Aug. 9. The rising trade war is likely to weigh on U.S. crude more than international benchmark Brent, market sources said. [O/R]

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Devika Krishna Kumar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.50% 58.62 Delayed Quote.10.34%
UNIVERSAL SCIENTFC INDUSTRL SHNGH CO LTD -0.66% 13.46 End-of-day quote.50.56%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.80% 65.9024 Delayed Quote.-4.99%
WTI -3.48% 53.55 Delayed Quote.23.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:59pFor world's central banks, a call to hang together
RE
12:58pPOLICY RULE COULD HELP SHIELD FED FROM TRUMP PRESSURE : economist
RE
12:49pTIMELINE : Key dates in the U.S.-China trade war
RE
12:48pOP-ED : Every G7 country should have a feminist foreign policy
PU
12:42pServices Activity Rebounds in August -- Kansas City Fed
DJ
12:40pTrump Orders U.S. Businesses to Find Alternative to China -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:39pQualcomm wins a pause in enforcement of FTC ruling
RE
12:36pTrump Orders U.S. Businesses to Find Alternative to China -- Update
DJ
12:26pChina to impose extra tariffs on U.S. soy, beef and pork
RE
12:26pOil dragged into U.S.-China trade war, prices slump
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods
2ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
3SALESFORCE.COM : Salesforce Offers Upbeat Signal On Prospects for Tech Spending -- WSJ
4DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany
5China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group