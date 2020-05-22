Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil drops 3% on China-U.S. tensions, energy demand doubts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 01:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Kaombo Norte floating oil platform is seen at night off the coast of Angola

By Stephanie Kelly

Oil prices tumbled about 3% on Friday on rising U.S.-China tensions and doubts about how quickly fuel demand would recover from the coronavirus crisis.

Fuel demand plummeted as the coronavirus pandemic caused governments to impose restrictions on movement and businesses closed their doors.

Oil has rallied in recent days as activity starts to resume, but prices dropped after China said on Friday it would not publish an annual growth target for the first time. Beijing also pledged more government spending as the pandemic kept hammering the economy.

"The coronavirus has nullified a decade of global oil demand growth and the recovery will be slow," said Stephen Brennock of broker PVM.

Brent crude futures fell $1.10, or 3.1%, to $34.96 a barrel by 1:07 p.m. EDT (1707 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 96 cents, or 2.8%, to $32.96 a barrel.

China is set to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong after last year's pro-democracy unrest, a Chinese official said on Thursday, drawing a warning from President Donald Trump that Washington would react "very strongly."

Brent and U.S. crude were set for 8% and 12% weekly gains, respectively, but some said they may have come too far, too fast.

"A second wave (of the coronavirus) is not such a remote possibility and a new round of lockdowns could send prices back to much lower levels very quickly, and the market knows it," said Rystad Energy senior oil markets analyst Paola Rodriguez Masiu.

Oil prices have plummeted more than 40% so far in 2020, rebounding in part due to efforts by OPEC+ to reduce supply. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, are reducing supply by a record 9.7 million barrels per day from May 1 to support the market.

In a sign of the glut easing, U.S. crude inventories fell last week.

Gasoline demand is rising and some airlines are planning for a return of European travel.

The U.S. rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by 21 to a record low 318 in the week to May 22, according to data on Friday from energy services firm Baker Hughes Co going back to 1940. <RIG-OL-USA-BHI>, <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York, additional reporting by Alex Lawler in London and Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; Editing by Richard Pullin, Elaine Hardcastle, David Gregorio and Tom Brown)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -0.62% 15.15 Delayed Quote.-39.84%
WTI -2.70% 33.048 Delayed Quote.-45.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:19pWith remote work plan, Facebook dashes hopes of paycheck arbitrage
RE
07:12pCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
07:07pKYRGYZ REPUBLIC : Request for Purchase Under the Rapid Financing Instrument and Disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; and Staff Report »
PU
07:02pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND EUROPEAN INTEGRATI : Minister Grlić Radman meets with Slovenian counterpart Logar
PU
06:49pOil drops 3% on China-U.S. tensions, energy demand doubts
RE
06:37pWall Street flat amid Sino-U.S. tensions, economic uncertainty
RE
06:37pMAY. 22, 2020 : ETS Web Framework Upgrade
PU
06:30pOil drops 3% on China-U.S. tensions, energy demand doubts
RE
06:22pCHILE : Technical Assistance Report-Central Bank Services to Non-bank Financial Institutions »
PU
06:22pGRENADA : Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility; Press Release; Staff Report; Staff Statement; and Statement by the Executive Director for Grenada »
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : France warns Renault could disappear; Nissan plans job cuts
3JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Retail CEO's Livestreaming Debut Shows A Golden Opportunity to Buy a Propert …
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : 4Q Profit Falls 88%; Revenue Rises

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group