Oil drops after U.S. inventory build, new output record

11/28/2019 | 12:33am EST
FILE PHOTO: Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland, Texas

Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session after official data showed U.S. crude and gasoline stocks rose against expectations as production hit a record.

Brent crude futures were down 18 cents, or 0.3%, at $63.88 a barrel by 0517 GMT, having dropped 0.3% on Wednesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, to $57.87, after falling 0.5% in the previous session.

Crude stockpiles in the United States swelled 1.6 million barrels last week as production hit a record high of 12.9 million barrels per day (bpd) and refinery runs slowed, the Energy Information Administration said. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a drop of 418,000 barrels.

More bearish was a 5.1 million-barrel rise in gasoline stocks, compared with forecasts for a 1.2 million-barrel gain.

"Stubbornly high U.S. crude inventories have seen oil prices ease in Asia today," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA. But "dips ... are likely to be limited for now, as the U.S. holiday mutes activity," he added.

Oil prices had risen this week on expectations that China and the United States, the world's two biggest crude users, would soon sign a preliminary agreement, putting an end to their 16-month trade dispute.

Forces based in eastern Libya said on Wednesday they had driven rival factions from the 70,000-bpd El Feel oilfield after attacking the area with air strikes, leading to production being halted and raising some worries about supply.

In the United States, energy services company Baker Hughes reported that U.S. oil drillers reduced the number of drilling rigs for a record 12 months in a row. [RIG/U]

Drillers cut three oil rigs in the week to Nov. 27, bringing the count down to 668, lowest since April 2017, Baker Hughes said in its report released a day early due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

By Aaron Sheldrick
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.54% 62.73 Delayed Quote.17.69%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.05% 63.9656 Delayed Quote.-7.65%
WTI -0.33% 57.76 Delayed Quote.25.42%
