Oil drops as demand risk rises, U.S. stockpiles fall less than expected

* Benchmark prices fall nearly 1%
* OPEC+ aims to firm up compliance with cuts
* U.S. stockpiles fall 1.6 mln barrels
TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday as
major producers warned of a risk to demand recovery if the
coronavirus crisis is prolonged, while U.S. crude inventories
dropped less than expected.
Brent crude was down 36 cents, or 0.8%, at $45.01 a
barrel by 0442 GMT, having slipped 0.2% in the previous session.
U.S. oil was down 38 cents, or 0.9%, at $42.55 a
barrel, after inching higher on Wednesday.
Stockpiles of crude in the United States fell a fourth
straight week, even as net imports rose, the Energy Information
Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday. However, the 1.6
million-barrel decline for the week to Aug. 14 was less than a
Reuters poll showing expectations for a 2.7 million-barrel fall.
Fuel demand was down 14% from the year-earlier period over
the last four weeks, the EIA data also showed.
Global oil demand should recover to pre-pandemic levels as
soon as the fourth quarter, the Saudi Energy minister said on
Wednesday, while urging the kingdom's OPEC+ partners to comply
with a deal to cut output.
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman was
speaking at a virtual meeting of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies such as Russia -
a grouping known as OPEC+. The meeting was reviewing compliance
with production cuts and left output reductions unchanged.
"The positive outcome from the OPEC+ meeting was
counter-balance (to) the EIA reporting that U.S. oil inventories
last week fell by (less than the) consensus," said Avtar Sandu,
senior manager commodities at Phillip Futures.
Still, a draft OPEC+ statement, seen by Reuters, said a
second extended wave of the pandemic posed a major risk for the
oil market recovery.
The group pressed members such as Nigeria and Iraq to do
more to meet their quota commitments after they exceeded them
between May and July.
OPEC on its own in past decades generally produced well over
30 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil but after this year's
cuts its output has fallen to 20 million to 22 million bpd.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Tom Hogue)