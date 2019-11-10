Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil drops on concern over U.S.-China trade talks progress, oversupply

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/10/2019 | 11:09pm EST
An oil pump is seen just after sunset outside Saint-Fiacre

Oil prices fell on Monday amid renewed doubts over the prospects of a trade deal between the United States and China, while concerns over excess supplies also weighed on the market.

Brent crude was down 55 cents, or 0.9%, at $61.96 by 0350 GMT. The contract rose 1.3% last week.

U.S. crude was 47 cents, or 0.8%, lower at $56.77 a barrel, having risen 1.9% last week.

Trump said on Saturday that trade talks with China were moving along "very nicely," but the United States would only make a deal with Beijing if it was the right one for America.

The 16-month trade war between the world's two biggest economies has slowed economic growth around the world and prompted analysts to lower forecasts for oil demand, raising concerns that a supply glut could develop in 2020.

Trump also said there had been incorrect reporting about U.S. willingness to lift tariffs as part of a "phase one" agreement, news of which had boosted markets.

Underlining the impact of the trade war, data over the weekend showed that China's producer prices fell the most in more than three years in October, as the manufacturing sector weakened, hit by the dispute and declining demand.

"Oil prices are dampened by re-escalating trade uncertainties and a strengthening U.S. dollar," said Margarat Yang, market analyst at CMC Markets in Singapore.

"Supply is expected to remain ample in the near term as OPEC showed it is reluctant for further cuts, while production in North America remains robust," she added.

The oil market outlook for next year may have upside potential, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said last week, suggesting there is no need to cut output further.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia meet in December. The so-called OPEC+ alliance, seeking to boost oil prices, has since January cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day until March 2020.

Money managers boosted their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to Nov. 5 by 22,512 contracts to 138,389, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said.

In the United States, energy companies last week reduced the number of oil rigs operating for a third week in a row. Drillers cut seven rigs <RIG-OL-USA-BHI> in the week to Nov. 8, bringing the total count down to 684, the lowest since April 2017, Baker Hughes said.

For a graphic on U.S. Rig count:

https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/US-OIL-RIGS/0H001PBQ55VR/eikon.png

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Aaron Sheldrick

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI, Baker Hughes
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES 0.77% 22.25 Delayed Quote.3.49%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.71% 61.94 Delayed Quote.15.20%
WTI -0.63% 56.73 Delayed Quote.25.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aAsian shares a sea of red as Hong Kong chaos hits sentiment
RE
12:04aAsian shares a sea of red as Hong Kong chaos hits sentiment
RE
11/10South Korea bans liquid e-cigarettes on army bases
RE
11/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/10Oil drops on concern over U.S.-China trade talks progress, oversupply
RE
11/10Malaysian court tells former PM Najib to defend himself in 1MDB-linked case
RE
11/10Malaysian court tells former PM Najib to defend himself in 1MDB-linked case
RE
11/10ADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : to Help Improve Rural Water Supply, Sanitation in Kyrgyz Republic
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Alibaba Singles' Day sales hit $23 billion in first nine hours
2Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
3Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
4Oil drops on concern over U.S.-China trade talks progress, oversupply
5DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : 3Q Net Profit Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group