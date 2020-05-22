Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil drops over 5% on China-U.S. tensions, demand doubts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 04:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A TORC Oil & Gas pump jack near Granum

By Alex Lawler

Oil fell over 5% on Friday towards $34 a barrel as tensions rose between the United States and China, and doubts grew about the pace of demand recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

China is set to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong, drawing a warning from U.S. President Donald Trump. Beijing also failed to set an economic growth target as the pandemic hammers the word's second-largest economy.

Brent crude dropped $1.96, or 5.4%, to $34.10 a barrel at 0833 GMT, after falling to as low as $33.54. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined by $2.41, or 7.1%, to $31.51.

"Investors are once again having to contend with an intensifying war of words between the U.S. and China," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

"The coronavirus has nullified a decade of global oil demand growth and the recovery will be slow going forward."

Oil has slumped in 2020, with Brent hitting a 21-year low below $16 in April and U.S. crude falling below zero. With fuel use rising and supply cuts kicking in, Brent has since more than doubled and was still on track for a fourth weekly gain.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other allies, known as OPEC+, agreed to tackle the supply glut with a deal to reduce supply by a record 9.7 million barrels per day from May 1.

Export figures suggest OPEC+ made strong start in complying with the deal. In a sign of the glut easing. U.S. crude inventories fell last week. [EIA/S]

There are signs of gasoline demand rising and some airlines are planning for s return of European travel, meaning more jet fuel demand.

Traders will be keeping an eye on U.S. demand readings for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, a time when consumption usually rises.

Graphic: Weekly changes in petroleum stocks in the U.S. -

(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Richard Pullin and David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.23% 34.4 Delayed Quote.-45.76%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.33% 71.8367 Delayed Quote.14.93%
WTI -5.51% 32.058 Delayed Quote.-45.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35aCHINA'S GEELY TO EXPLORE DEEPER COOPERATION WITH DAIMLER : chairman
RE
10:32aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Transcript of Media Briefing by Official Spokesperson (May 21, 2020)
PU
10:24aJapan's finance minister, central bank governor meet on pandemic response
RE
10:21aU.S. STRIKES AT A HUAWEI PRIZE : chip juggernaut HiSilicon
RE
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:12aNational gas transmission tariffs to increase by 3.7 percent in 2021
PU
10:12aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : Job protection is the new task of crisis management
PU
10:07aTurnover Index in Wholesale Trade (2015=100.0), 1st Quarter 2020
PU
10:07aTurnover Index for Motor Trade (2015=100.0), 1st Quarter 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RENAULT COULD DISAPPEAR AND MUST ADAPT: French finance minister
3UBS GROUP AG : UBS AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : buys U.S. gene sequencing tech company Stratos Genomics

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group